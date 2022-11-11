The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.

