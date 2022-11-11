Read full article on original website
SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
Funeral Announcements for November 15, 2022
A celebration of life for Barbara Sue Johnson, 76, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for...
The “Need To Knows” of Sedalia’s Veteran’s Day 2022
It's today! It's finally Veteran's Day. I'm sure there are a few things you'll want to know - things about the parade, what's open and closed, and I'll be happy to give you quick heads up right here. First of all, the actual celebrations. The big Veteran's Day Ceremony will...
$5M Gift Supports Global Vision Endowment Exemplifying UCM’s Role in Providing ‘Education for Service’
The Global Vision Endowment, a program that has helped engage more than 100 University of Central Missouri students in service to individuals living in impoverished areas around the globe, is receiving a significant financial uplift thanks to a generous. $5 million estate gift from an anonymous donor. The gift to...
Adopt These Pups From The Sedalia Animal Shelter For Only $50 This Month
The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.
Carson First at UCM to Receive NIJ Grant
The principal investigator of a research project designed to develop data sources that could potentially inform law enforcement policy and counterterrorism efforts, Jennifer Carson, Ph.D., professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Central Missouri, has been awarded a $506,497 grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).
Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas
There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Vicki Hart Named This Month’s Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero
This month's Unsung Hero is a person who works quite closely with kids in our area. Our Unsung Hero is Vicki Hart! She works closely with the Boys and Girls club, and has worked with them for fifteen years after she worked with Head Start. Her nominator, Debbie Fowler, had...
Small Portion of North Park Closed Tuesday
The City of Sedalia will be closing North Park Avenue, just north of its intersection with West Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to repair a manhole in the roadway. The work will be completed in the area just north of West...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a truck was stopped at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, because it had an expired dealer license plate. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. David J. Peak, 37, Homeless, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Peak was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked in on a state charge of DWI Drugs and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced
Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
S-C Math Team Tops in Division at Warrensburg
The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team finished first in Division II at the Warrensburg Math Relays held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Warrensburg High School. S-C also had the Top Senior, with Caleb Ehlers finishing first in Algebra (12), Physics (11-12), Complex Numbers (12), Advanced Topics (12) and Trig (Open); Top Junior, with Jacob Muin first in Algebra (11), Numbers and Set (Open) Graphing (11) and Geometry (12); and Top Freshman, with Gabriel Toderescu taking the honors in Geometry (9), Word Problems (9) and Algebra Equations (9).
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Better Winterize Your Car! First Snowfall Is Coming. Are You Prepared?
We are finally starting to get some cold November temperatures. Our first snowfall really hasn't hit Sedalia yet, although my family back in Illinois saw flakes. Now would be a good time to make sure your car is winterized and prepared. We all remember last winter don't we? Lots of snow, some brutally cold mornings, and tough driving conditions. Vehicle maintenance professionals say NOW is the time to prepare your vehicle.
