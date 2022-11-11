Read full article on original website
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Hilarious Netflix Series “Blockbuster” Is Set In Michigan
A new Netflix series is centered around a man who owns the last Blockbuster movie store in the entire world and that store happens to be in Michigan. The Michigan connection doesn't stop at the setting either, there are many funny references. The state is name-dropped within the first episode...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour
For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Michigan Has Had The Least Amount of Weather Disasters of All States Since 1953
Michigan has had some well-known and unfortunate natural weather disasters over the years, most recently with the deadly tornado that made its way over Gaylord in 2022, and the Kalamazoo F3 Tornado that struck in the early 80s. But it turns out that when it comes to living in a...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
What Would The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buy You In Michigan?
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
Woman Using Ohio Christmas Story Lamp As Inspiration To Make Creepy Creations
With Christmas right around the corner, there are still people out there who are still channeling their Halloween spirit a little longer. The Christmas Story house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio has always been synonymous with the holiday, and one woman in Texas is using a classic symbol from that movie to combine Christmas and Halloween together.
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
