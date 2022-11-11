ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Three hurt in H & H Corner crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
TOWNSEND, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished

  The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

Be prepared for road construction on Route 30

Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway

A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

