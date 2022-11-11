Read full article on original website
Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County
Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release. An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided...
WGAL
WDEL 1150AM
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
WDEL 1150AM
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
fox29.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished
The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WGAL
Be prepared for road construction on Route 30
Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway
A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
