Specializes in Family Nurse Practitioner. Has 19 years experience. I have a patient I am confident has bladder cancer. They first came to me when their urine turned dark red, and they could not urinate without self-catheterizing. I have explained my concerns to this patient multiple times. Unfortunately, their response is staunch disbelief that cancer could possibly cause their symptoms. Instead, the patient remains convinced their symptoms are a side effect of the single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine they received two years ago. The basis for this belief is information regarding the harmful effects of the COVID-19 vaccine the patient read on the internet, saw on television, or heard from peers. None of this information comes from a medical professional. Any evidence I present contrary to the knowledge the patient gained from these sources is immediately dismissed as if I am too ignorant to understand the medicine I practice. This is just one example of the alarming effect of social media and misinformation disseminated by traditional media on patient care.

4 HOURS AGO