Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
wevv.com
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
WLKY.com
Police: Chase crosses 2 counties in southern Indiana, ends in multivehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
wevv.com
Two people shot in Henderson on Saturday
Henderson police were sent to the 400 block of Ray Street for a shooting on Saturday just before noon. Authorities say they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital. Authorities say they do not think the injuries are life-threatening. Henderson police are investigating the...
wdrb.com
ISP: 2 arrested after shots fired during police chase that ended on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg. According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left...
wevv.com
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
wevv.com
Greenville police respond to fatal crash
Greenville, Kentucky Police were sent to a single vehicle collision on the 1400 block of KY 181 South on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. Authorities say 82-year-old Bessie Milam was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when she drove off the road and hit a tree. Milam was pronounced deceased at the...
WCSO makes five arrests in robbery investigation, looking for last suspect
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says a robbery investigation led deputies to arrest five suspects on Wednesday and are searching for one more suspect.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
14news.com
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue in Evansville were blocked off for a couple of hours on Friday night. Our crew on scene reported a heavy police presence in the area, which authorities say was in response to a man barricading himself in a home.
wevv.com
Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on 'National Seat Belt Day'
As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!. Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day." Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives. Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
