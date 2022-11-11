Florence Pugh Trades Her Signature Sheer Dress For A White Bustier Crop Top At The 'Wonder' Premiere

Splash News

Florence Pugh is not only the queen of the sheer trend, as she just proved she can epically rock a trendy corseted crop top on the red carpet, too! The Oscar nominee, 26, graced the premiere of her latest film, The Wonder in Dublin, Ireland this week, and stunned fans in a white, cropped bustier top and high-waisted matching, A-line, ankle-length skirt. The pieces brought attention to her sculpted figure and tiny waistline while also evoking Golden Age glamor.

Florence Pugh Turns Heads In Waist-Emphasizing Erden Look

The Don’t Worry Darling star’s elegant look was composed of two pieces from Erden’s Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, and helped flaunt her toned arms, abs, and affinity for Old Hollywood-esque ensembles. Pugh stepped out in classic Christian Louboutin black pumps and accessorized her glamorous get-up with the help of 18k gold Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and other pieces by Maria Tash and Zoë Chicco.

The Black Widow alum wore her blonde tresses in a slicked-back, side-parted, chin-length bob that drew eyes to her stunning facial features and makeup look for the evening. Pugh went for a timeless smokey eye with gray eyeshadow, rosy blush and illluminating highlighter on her cheekbones and topped it all off with a coral, glossy pink lipstick hue.

Pugh shared her outfit for the event with fans in an Instagram post for her 8.4 million followers. Along with a photo collection of red carpet pics and full-length shots of her get-up, Pugh wrote in her caption, “And what an insane zip to Dublin and back that was. The Wonder had its Irish premiere with so much support and love pouring down the street! Thank you so much to all those who had waited.”

The Little Women actress added, “Arriving with such a welcome was so kind. The Wonder comes out in theatres in US and UK the 2nd of November! If you can, please take the opportunity to head to your cinema playing it and watch it on the large screen. The music, the landscapes, the and sheer size of the story is so desperate to be seen MASSIVE. I hope you enjoy.”

Fan Reactions To Pugh’s ‘Angelic’ Ensemble

Naturally, Pugh garnered thousands of likes and comments from her devotees, with many heading to her post’s comment section to hype up her look— and for the lucky ones who saw The Wonder already— praise her performance in the film. “You looked so amazing!! And yes ofc I’ll be watching #thewonder in cinema!!!” one user sweetly wrote while another added, “can’t wait to see this movie again, you were incredible.” Others conveyed their thoughts (and ours) on Pugh’s Erden ensemble with heart-eye, red heart and fire emojis as more deemed her “incredibly gorgeous,” “angelic in white,” and a “style icon” for her daring looks. We def agree!