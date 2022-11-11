ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Florence Pugh Trades Her Signature Sheer Dress For A White Bustier Crop Top At The 'Wonder' Premiere

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtXtd_0j7Fpfrh00
Splash News

Florence Pugh is not only the queen of the sheer trend, as she just proved she can epically rock a trendy corseted crop top on the red carpet, too! The Oscar nominee, 26, graced the premiere of her latest film, The Wonder in Dublin, Ireland this week, and stunned fans in a white, cropped bustier top and high-waisted matching, A-line, ankle-length skirt. The pieces brought attention to her sculpted figure and tiny waistline while also evoking Golden Age glamor.

Florence Pugh Turns Heads In Waist-Emphasizing Erden Look

The Don’t Worry Darling star’s elegant look was composed of two pieces from Erden’s Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, and helped flaunt her toned arms, abs, and affinity for Old Hollywood-esque ensembles. Pugh stepped out in classic Christian Louboutin black pumps and accessorized her glamorous get-up with the help of 18k gold Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and other pieces by Maria Tash and Zoë Chicco.

The Black Widow alum wore her blonde tresses in a slicked-back, side-parted, chin-length bob that drew eyes to her stunning facial features and makeup look for the evening. Pugh went for a timeless smokey eye with gray eyeshadow, rosy blush and illluminating highlighter on her cheekbones and topped it all off with a coral, glossy pink lipstick hue.

Pugh shared her outfit for the event with fans in an Instagram post for her 8.4 million followers. Along with a photo collection of red carpet pics and full-length shots of her get-up, Pugh wrote in her caption, “And what an insane zip to Dublin and back that was. The Wonder had its Irish premiere with so much support and love pouring down the street! Thank you so much to all those who had waited.”

The Little Women actress added, “Arriving with such a welcome was so kind. The Wonder comes out in theatres in US and UK the 2nd of November! If you can, please take the opportunity to head to your cinema playing it and watch it on the large screen. The music, the landscapes, the and sheer size of the story is so desperate to be seen MASSIVE. I hope you enjoy.”

Fan Reactions To Pugh’s ‘Angelic’ Ensemble

Naturally, Pugh garnered thousands of likes and comments from her devotees, with many heading to her post’s comment section to hype up her look— and for the lucky ones who saw The Wonder already— praise her performance in the film. “You looked so amazing!! And yes ofc I’ll be watching #thewonder in cinema!!!” one user sweetly wrote while another added, “can’t wait to see this movie again, you were incredible.” Others conveyed their thoughts (and ours) on Pugh’s Erden ensemble with heart-eye, red heart and fire emojis as more deemed her “incredibly gorgeous,” “angelic in white,” and a “style icon” for her daring looks. We def agree!

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
shefinds

Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy