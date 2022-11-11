ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
Nine Inch Nails Perform Thunderous Set at VetsAid 2022

Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes

Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan

Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
SAINT JOHNS, MI
Here are Michigan’s 2022 Midterm Election Results

Yesterday, November 8th, 2022, Michiganders across the state lined up to cast their vote for the midterm elections. As of right now, these are the results. We will continue to update as needed. Governor. On the ballot this year we had Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic Party, Tudor Dixon for...
MICHIGAN STATE
