Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO