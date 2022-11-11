Read full article on original website
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
I’m a Big Bag Hunter With Bow…No I Am Not, But It Is Hunting Season
When it comes to deer hunting, Michigan is one of the best! There are some that might think that is needless animal killing, but that is not accurate. Deer are subject to overpopulation and that leads to more issues. Hunting is one of the main tools for wildlife management. It is also a bit of a tradition in the mitten.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Michigan Deer Hunters Are You Ready for Opening Day? There are New Rules!
Dawn tomorrow, November 15, it begins. Deer hunting season. Firearm deer hunting season, that is, because bow season began on the first of October. By the way, bow hunting season will end today and resume on December 1st with firearm season ending on November 30. So, will there be many...
Nine Inch Nails Perform Thunderous Set at VetsAid 2022
Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."
Purrrfect Ending: Fruitport Family Has Cat Back After Taken By Delivery Driver
Delivery drivers dropping things off at our house is such a common occurrence that we don't even think twice about it. We have packages dropped off from Fed Ex, UPS, and all the Amazon boxes that show up at my front door thanks to my wife Lindsey. Heck, even my...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan
Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
Edmund Fitzgerald Sinks to the Bottom of Lake Superior 47 Years Ago
Can you believe it's already been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald lost her entire crew of 29 men to Michigan's Lake Superior?. It happened 47 years ago on November 10,1975. I was just out of high school back then when this tragic journey took place. At the time the...
Here are Michigan’s 2022 Midterm Election Results
Yesterday, November 8th, 2022, Michiganders across the state lined up to cast their vote for the midterm elections. As of right now, these are the results. We will continue to update as needed. Governor. On the ballot this year we had Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic Party, Tudor Dixon for...
