Greater Milwaukee Today
Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023
MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Co-workers laid off during pandemic find calling with StretchLab
MEQUON - StretchLab Mequon co-owners Veronica Wykpisz and Amy Pickering have a clever way of pitching their business to anyone who is curious: StretchLab is for everybody and every body. StretchLab, which opened in June 2021 at Mequon Pavilions, is a boutique chain of more than 100 studios across the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Crashes adding up in Mequon freeway work zone
MEQUON - Two serious crashes on a short span of Interstate 43 in Mequon on Saturday underscore the need for drivers to pack their patience when driving through the construction-laden freeway. A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it could be more than two years before the entire...
Greater Milwaukee Today
County's Gandy Dancers Model Railroad Club hosts open house at new home
WAUKESHA — This past weekend the Waukesha County Gandy Dancers Model Railroad Club (WCGD) held their open house for the community to come out and check out their new home at 741 N. Grand Ave. in downtown Waukesha. The open house was held the same weekend as Trainfest at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend residents celebrate transplant anniversary
WEST BEND — Rick Harris had been looking for a kidney for about three years, between 2018 and 2021, due to his kidney disease diagnosis from 2011 worsening. He had moved into the River Bend Senior Village in West Bend in December 2020, and a few months after doing so, he would meet a resident who would change his life for the better.
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ongoing investigation regarding potential fraud at Studio 83 Pilates in Hartland
HARTLAND — The Delafield Police Department announced Monday that they have been contacted by multiple customers of Studio 83 Pilates, 3047 Village Square Drive, regarding potential fraud. This is an ongoing investigation and the police are working with the Waukesha County District Attorneys Office. The department is asking anyone...
spectrumnews1.com
Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide
WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
CBS 58
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from Menomonee Falls retailer in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two thefts over the course of two days resulted in over $7,000 worth of merchandise being stolen from a Menomonee Falls retailer, and police are left seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. A male suspect entered the Ulta Beauty location on Falls...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WISN
Three-alarm fire damages several businesses at North Bay Shopping Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon fire left several businesses on Milwaukee's north side with significant damage. Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, Erich Roden, told WISN 12 News that the fire started in EBS Floral Shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Roden said the fire's rapid...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pilot Project Milwaukee set to open next Friday
Chicago-based Pilot Project Brewing is on track to open its new Milwaukee location next Friday. The brewery incubator acquired both the old Milwaukee Brewing Company facility at 1128 N. 9th St. and the Bottlehouse 42 restaurant in Sept. They’ve combined the restaurant and brewery into one large space. Bottlehouse 42 is now the home of Gemma Foods, a Chicago-based fresh pasta company. During a media tour of the new space Friday, Dan Abel, co-founder and CEO of Pilot Project, shared how the renovated 9th Street space reflects the company’s mission. “The design and the purpose of the space is to feel like your living room but also effortlessly flow into a proper beer hall,” said Abel. “A really important piece about our space is that because we’re going to be incubating different brands, the décor shouldn’t feel loud. Earth tones, palms, sand – all that stuff allows other branding to come out.” All Pilot Project bartenders are cicerones, meaning they’re certified beer servers able to share their knowledge with guests. A barrel room will serve rare, barrel-aged products. True to its name, the room will have barrels stacked up around the space—what Abel dubbed a “barrel cathedral.” Pilot Project also has its own “wild room.” While it won’t be open next week, once the wild room does open, it will house highly fermented beverages such as kombucha. The contained space will prevent cross-contamination with other beers being brewed in the facility. Pilot Project brewed its first official batch of beer this week, a hazy IPA from Chicago-based Brewer’s Kitchen. As for Gemma Foods offerings, a wide array of salty and savory treats will be offered. Menu items include deviled eggs, short ribs, beef tartare toast, mussels, cheese curds – made with hush puppy batter and polenta – and fried fish with cucumber. There will also be several other Milwaukee and Chicago classics.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist.
MAP: Where to see Milwaukee's best holiday lights
It has been a long and rocky year. Luckily though, holiday cheer is here and it brought millions of Christmas lights along with it!
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Knudten helped people move up through education
NEW BERLIN — Mary Knudten’s life seems like the beginning of the Journey ballad “Don’t Stop Believing.”. Mary was a small town girl from Salina, Kansas; however, she took a ticket to everywhere through academia, the arts and traveling. Knudten, 87, former campus dean and CEO...
WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works. The extension allows five additional days...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford kicks off holiday season with Christmas parade
HARTFORD — Hundreds came out to enjoy a cold blustery afternoon in Hartford for the Hartford Christmas Parade on Saturday. People bundled up in many layers and blankets to keep warm as they waited for the star of the parade, Santa. Marching bands from Hartford Union High School, Slinger...
