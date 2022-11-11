What happens next in Georgia's election? Certification, audit and a race to Dec. 6 runoff

Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: Democrats control U.S. Senate; U.S. House influx; State GOP elects new speaker
Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP political consultant and CEO Engaged Futures. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's Senate race is the only undecided Senate contest in the country. With races called in Nevada and...
How title lenders trap poor Georgians in debt with triple-digit interest rates
Magaret Coker, The Current, with ProPublica's Joel Jacobs and ProPublica's Mollie Simon. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren.
State House Republicans nominate Jon Burns speaker
Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawmakers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns is elected speaker...
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
PHOENIX – After days of ballot counting, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected governor in a hotly-contested race against election-denying Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The victory is a relief to Arizona Democrats,...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
GPB morning headlines for November 15, 2022
Georgia House Republicans have selected Newington State Representative, Jon Burns, to be the chamber's next Speaker. Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II has won the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Two Georgia organizations will split about a million-dollars to install air quality monitors in Atlanta's underserved...
Sen. Cortez Masto, who gave Democrats the Senate, says people want solutions
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won reelection over the weekend, giving her party control of the U.S. Senate for another two years. She beat Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt by roughly 7,000 votes — a much slimmer margin than in 2016, when she was first elected to the Senate (and notably became the first Latina woman to do so).
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reflects on her pivotal reelection in Nevada
Democrats retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in an exceptionally close race. The senator reflects on the lessons from her race for her party. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Democrats are expected to keep control of the U.S. Senate after a Senate race in Nevada...
The TEDWomen conference is coming to Atlanta in 2023. Co-founder Pat Mitchell explains why
LISTEN: The TEDWomen conference is a yearly event that celebrates and embraces the power of women to be both creators and changemakers. Previously held on the West Coast and in New York, it's coming to Georgia. GPB Morning Edition host Leah Fleming speaks with Pat Mitchell, the co-founder and editorial director for TEDWomen.
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
A new initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into the workforce in Georgia
LISTEN: The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide shortage of certified nursing assistants. Austin Dobbs, program coordinator at UGA's Institute for Disaster management, speaks on the importance of CNAs. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press call of the race. Nevada was one of Republicans' top targets as they tried to break the Senate's 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto's reelection was...
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
A Sandy Hook memorial opens to the public nearly a decade after school tragedy
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
