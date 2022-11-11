ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What happens next in Georgia's election? Certification, audit and a race to Dec. 6 runoff

By Stephen Fowler
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Democrats control U.S. Senate; U.S. House influx; State GOP elects new speaker

Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP political consultant and CEO Engaged Futures. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's Senate race is the only undecided Senate contest in the country. With races called in Nevada and...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How title lenders trap poor Georgians in debt with triple-digit interest rates

Magaret Coker, The Current, with ProPublica's Joel Jacobs and ProPublica's Mollie Simon. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB morning headlines for November 15, 2022

Georgia House Republicans have selected Newington State Representative, Jon Burns, to be the chamber's next Speaker. Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II has won the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Two Georgia organizations will split about a million-dollars to install air quality monitors in Atlanta's underserved...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Sen. Cortez Masto, who gave Democrats the Senate, says people want solutions

Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won reelection over the weekend, giving her party control of the U.S. Senate for another two years. She beat Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt by roughly 7,000 votes — a much slimmer margin than in 2016, when she was first elected to the Senate (and notably became the first Latina woman to do so).
NEVADA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A new initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into the workforce in Georgia

LISTEN: The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide shortage of certified nursing assistants. Austin Dobbs, program coordinator at UGA's Institute for Disaster management, speaks on the importance of CNAs. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy