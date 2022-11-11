ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

 4 days ago
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state.

While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated.

Michiganders had the chance to choose a governor, attorney general, secretary of state and all the members of the Michigan State Legislature. Proposals to amend the Michigan Constitution — chiefly around abortion rights, but also in relation to voting and term limits — also took center stage.

Amid entirely redrawn political maps and with one less congressional district, the battle for representation at the federal level was heated and exceptionally expensive.

Check back here Wednesday to see updates on race totals from contests up and down the ballot.

Michigan election results 2022

Our election 2022 coverage

What's at stake?

Marquee races for the governor and whether to amend the Michigan Constitution to include abortion rights garnered substantial attention. Opinion polls showed Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer generally faring better than Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, but there's still a path for the Norton Shores businesswoman to make Whitmer a one-term governor.

Proposal 3, the abortion amendment, was also doing well in opinion polls headed into Election Day but opponents spent more than $16 million arguing the measure was both too extreme and too confusing to include in the state Constitution.

Voters also chose a secretary of state and attorney general. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was up against GOP challenger Kristina Karamo, and Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno challenged Democratic incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Control of the Michigan Legislature and a slew of local races, from county millages to school board races, are also up for grabs.

When will we know Michigan election results?

Official final results won't come for weeks, after county and state canvassing boards affirm tallies. But unofficial results could be completed as early as Tuesday night in smaller cities. In places like Detroit and Grand Rapids though, experts do not expect final unofficial results until some point Wednesday.

That's due in part to more than 2 million people casting their votes via absentee ballot. Michigan law states clerks cannot start counting these ballots until Election Day — the entire process is more arduous than counting votes cast in person on Election Day, and therefore takes more time. It also has the chance to create what some call a "red mirage," or a scenario where Republicans appear to be doing well after Election Day votes are counted only for them to lose substantial ground as absentee ballot tallies are added to the total.

While clerks across the state and country warned of these foreseeable issues and cautioned patience, similar cries went unheeded in 2020 when former President Donald Trump and many others alleged sweeping election fraud without presenting credible evidence.

Peter Goodreau
4d ago

My family voted for her even though she didnt for my son. Now that she has House, Senate, Now she can do what she Promised, TO RID THE TAX OF THE PENSION. PENSION TAX. SHE SWORE AGAIN and AGAIN. FIGHT THE RIGHT FIGHT FOR HARD WORKING PEOPLE

