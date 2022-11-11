Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ test screenings rumored to be a disaster, Disney getting seriously concerned
No matter how Indiana Jones 5 turns out when it finally arrives in theaters next summer, fans will be crossing their fingers and toes in the hopes that at the very least it turns out to be a damn sight better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which remains one of the most polarizing blockbusters of the modern era.
‘Spirited’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing Holiday Cheer in Apple TV+ Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV+’s “Spirited” brings a new twist to the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” With catchy tunes from Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this time the story is told from the point of view of the ghosts. This adaptation sees Will Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present feeling disillusioned with his ghostly job. Alongside him are the Ghost of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani) and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Loren Woods, voiced by Tracy Morgan). Ryan Reynolds takes on Scrooge (a.k.a. Clint Briggs), who spends his time on social media spinning lies. The musical numbers are filled with...
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
‘Andor’ to Air on Hulu, ABC, and More For Thanksgiving
Disney is giving Andor a nearly unprecedented cross-platform push. The critically acclaimed Star Wars series, which is now most of the way through its 12-episode first season, will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The service will only carry the show’s first two episodes, which will also air on ABC, FX, and Freeform throughout the holiday week. The special broadcasts will occur on back-to-back-to-back nights, with each channel taking a turn in the spotlight. ABC will air the premiere episodes on Wednesday, FX on Thursday, and Freeform on Friday.
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman left Morgan Stanley to continue her reality television career on 'Basketball Wives,' she made her absence felt.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Could Set the Course to the Savage Land in ‘Thunderbolts’
With the revelation that Wakanda is no longer the only nation with access to Vibranium, the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed dramatically. For all the reasons clearly outlined by Queen Ramonda in her speech to the UN and seconded by Everett Ross in his conversation with his ex-wife and current CIA Director, Valentia Allegra de Fontaine, it seems best if Vibranium is kept out of the hands of other nations. Fortunately, the two known locations of Vibranium on Earth now seem safer than ever with Wakanda and Talokan forging an alliance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, if Vibranium could be found buried in the ocean floor, who is to say that’s the only place outside of Wakanda where deposits of it might exist?
From Page to Screen: Aneka, Midnight Angel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally graced movie screens, and so have the faces of quite a few new characters. The world has been abuzz over the Marvel Cinematic Universe introductions of Namor and Riri Williams, but those are not the only names making their live-action debuts in the film. One of the overshadowed additions is the latest member of the Dora Milaje – Michaela Coel’s Aneka. The character has a unique role in the film, as an important part of Wakanda’s storied history and ever-evolving future. Of course, no movie adaptation can be exactly like the source material, and as such, Murphy’s Multiverse has an urgent job to do. It has become the site’s duty to lay down Aneka’s role in both the comics and the MCU and to play a game of compare and contrast for readers to sift through and enjoy.
EXCLUSIVE: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Replacing an Iconic Character from the Animated Original
Disney is all about live-action remakes these days and they’ve eyed pretty much any of their iconic animated films to get the treatment. Among them is the iconic Lilo and Stitch, which is set to be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp based on a script from Chris Kekianiokalani Bright, which once again explores the story of a young girl named Lilo who ends up with a rather different kind of pet who she names Stitch. While the film will follow the story of the original, we can exclusively share a few details of two original characters being added to the story.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Now November’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend of All Time
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dominated the box office, as the film will pull in $180M over the weekend. Cinemas have been waiting for a project to finally give them a boost, especially after Black Adam was a more mellow premiere, and it has arrived. Not only that, the film has now taken the record of the highest November opening from Hunger Games. Catching Fire, which stood at $158M since 2013. The film will also end its global release at around $330M.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 28: Reviewing ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Marvel Studios’ final Phase 4 theatrical release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hit theaters this weekend. You can read Hunter Radesi’s advance review here, but what did the rest of the team think? We team up to share our thoughts. Mary Rowe. Overall, I think I loved Wakanda Forever...
RUMOR: Thunderbolt Ross Will Be President Red Hulk In ‘New World Order’
Captain America: New World Order, in many ways, can be described as a low-key Hulk film as several characters from the gamma-radiated corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe make their return. One of those characters is Thunderbolt Ross, who is now being played by a very elderly Harrison Ford. Ross...
The Sunday Paper — November 13, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted this weekend to high acclaim and box office success. Fans are now finally able to witness the ambitious, emotional, and impressive cinematic feat for themselves after years of real-world grief and production difficulties. Despite the success, earlier this week director Ryan Coogler revealed that a Black Panther 3 might not be such a sure thing—at least with him at the helm. And for those tracking potential Avengers: Secret Wars directors, Coogler says he has had no conversations about the job.
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film is No Longer Happening
Yo ho, yo ho, the pirates’ life is not for Margot Robbie. The Oscar-nominated actress, who has skyrocketed to international fame in the last decade, was previously attached to star in a female-led spin-off of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney, but now says the film is dead in the water. Robbie‘s untitled Pirates project was revealed in June of 2020, with her Birds of Prey creative partner Christina Hodson set to write the script. The film was still in early development as of May, when longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned during an interview that he and Disney had been in touch with Robbie about the film’s status. At the time, Bruckheimer hinted that the future of the movie was not set in stone, and unfortunately, it looks like it has since been made to walk to the plank.
From Page to Screen: Attuma, Breaker of Oceans
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and so are a handful of new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated sequel has been praised for it’s introductions of characters like Namor, the King of Talokan, and Riri Williams, the future Ironheart. Yet, those aren’t the only two names making their first live-action appearance in the film. Another, perhaps lesser-known, face being added to the fold is Alex Livinalli‘s Attuma, the muscle behind the Talokanil’s fearsome army and one of Namor’s highest-ranking allies. Oddly enough, however, Attuma’s movie depiction is radically different from his time as the Sub-Mariner’s arch-nemesis in Marvel’s comics. As such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to break down both versions of the character and present all of the information in one convenient location.
From Page to Screen: Namora, the Sea Queen
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and when audiences get their chance, they’ll also meet all the new characters introduced within it. While much of the discussion surrounding the film has been focused on Namor and Riri Williams, there are also a handful of other Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts quietly included in the highly-anticipated sequel. Among the less-talked-about is Mabel Cadena‘s Namora, the cousin of Tenoch Huerta‘s undersea monarch and a character with rich history in Marvel’s comics. Of course, Namora doesn’t get quite as much time to shine onscreen as her more-popular relative, but she does manage to leave a mark worth exploring. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse will handle the duties of dissecting her origins from some of America’s earliest funny pages and comparing them to what fans see in Wakanda Forever. It’s humble work, but somebody has to do it.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Reveals ‘Captain America: New World Order’s Production Start
While all eyes are currently on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s always a small glimpse into the future. That is especially true when someone gets a chance to sit down with one of the producers behind the project that can offer at least a small update on what to expect. luckily, Collider got a chance to discuss Captain America: New World Order with producer Nate Moore, who offered a small glimpse into what to expect.
‘Disenchanted:’ Amy Adams on Returning for the Sequel
In 2008, Disney released Enchanted starring Amy Adams. The film, which stars Adams as Giselle, a young maiden sent away to New York by Queen Narissa, proved to be a massive success for the studio. It earned $340 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $85 million budget. And yet, despite the film’s success, a sequel to the film wasn’t officially announced until Dec. 2020. During a virtual press conference for the film, Adams was asked what it was like to return for the sequel.
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Makes Good on One of Namor’s Many Comic Book Aliases
In introducting Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer/director Ryan Coogler almost entirely recreated on of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters. Coogler created a brand new backstory for the character, a new “lost city” and a new timeline. In doing so, Coogler created one of the MCU’s most fascinating and powerful characters by managing to keep him true to who he has always been in that comics despite the changes. One of the aspects Coogler chose to keep was Namor’s identity as a mutant and by giving the character such a long life span, he also made good on one of the many aliases the character has been given over his decades in the comics.
Scoop Culture All But Ruined ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Afro-Latinos (read Black Latinos) don’t have many heroes in superhero movie mediums. We have seen a lot of cis-hetero white dudes carry the superhero mantle, be redeemed for their mistakes, and lead teams with reckless abandon. Those same dudes review-bombed two really good women-led superhero films, which really highlights how they believe the superhero space just belongs to them. A lot of those same dudes reviewed T’Challa’s first appearance (“what is with the horns whenever he’s on screen”, they said, like a superhero theme playing when a hero was onscreen was somehow an anomaly) and 2018’s Black Panther with a serious lack of cultural-competency. We heard that it wasn’t very good, wasn’t Marvel’s best, and how they didn’t really understand Killmonger’s beef with America.
