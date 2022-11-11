Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
The voter turnout was the smallest since the 2014 midterm elections, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
wpln.org
Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing
Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority
The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
etxview.com
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree
Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery
Tennessee voters cast ballots to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, but more than 300,000 people voted against it. The post Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
WSMV
Local non-profit helps veterans avoid homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are more than 30,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. But one Middle Tennessee non-profit is trying to combat that problem. Since Memorial Day, Kirkland has been selling a particular candle with the sole purpose of raising money for the non-profit We...
Memphis drag performer says bill banning 'adult cabaret' in public could restrict rights of LGBTQIA+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban “adult cabaret” performances considered sexually explicit from public places or anywhere children could see them, was presented to the Tennessee General Assembly Wednesday. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Jack Johnson of District 23, said it's in response to drag shows...
WBIR
Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans. However, the judge's...
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding sources aren’t found
The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans.
