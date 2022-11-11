‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

Read full article on original website
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
WLBT
Mississippi State Conference NAACP announces new executive director, Charles Taylor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Conference NAACP (MS NAACP) has announced that it has named Charles V. Taylor, Jr. as its new executive director. Taylor served as the MS State Conference NAACP’s transition consultant immediately after former Executive Director Dr. Corey Wiggins in early March. “The Mississippi...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WJTV.com
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Community raises $150K at Jackson’s Heart Walk
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a heartwarming turnout of support to help bring awareness to heart health issues. Heart disease is one of America’s leading causes of death. On Saturday, the Heart Walk Association held their annual 5K walk fundraiser to bring awareness and honor those affected by heart health issues. With community support […]
WLBT
Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public. Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
WAPT
Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services honors families during National Adoption Month
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services are honoring adoptive families for National Adoption Month. One family honored this year was the Easterling family. Shawandra and Rodney Easterling gave three boys forever homes after losing their own child. “I feel that it’s important because there are...
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
WAPT
Planning... Preparing... Waiting. Jackson Metro star signs with MSU MBB after 5 years of moves
Play high school ball. Get recruited. Sign. It's three simple steps that are anything but simple. Jackson native and Mississippi State basketball commit Lerenzo "Trey" Fort knows this better than anyone. "I wanted to better myself in a different way," Trey said. Trey won a state championship with MRA in...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WAPT
Jackson City Council hires contract workers for water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson city council members have hired contract workers to maintain operations at Jackson's water treatment plants. Councilmembers voted unanimously Thursday for Los Angeles, CA-based company, waterTALENT to operate, maintain and manage the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities. According to...
