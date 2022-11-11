Read full article on original website
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
Power's already moved on from IndyCar title win
Will Power was loaded with emotions when he secured his second NTT IndyCar Series championship at Laguna Seca back in September. Afterwards, he and his Team Penske crew celebrated, got dressed in their finest clothes, went to the IndyCar banquet in Indianapolis, and were feted with praise. Two months later, the person who was central to the achievement isn’t basking in the outcome. In fact, any notion of a championship hangover is well in the past for Power.
Mercedes pace in Brazil 'worrying' after degradation issues - Verstappen
Max Verstappen admits the pace Mercedes was able to show in the Sprint is “a little bit worrying” ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The world champion started on medium tires from second on the grid and duly overtook pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen within the opening four laps, but was unable to break away at the front of the field. Despite being on softs that would usually degrade more quickly than the medium, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton all fought their way past Verstappen, who suffered front wing damage after contact with the Ferrari and limped home fourth.
INSIGHT: How did NASCAR's 2022 rookie crop rate their own seasons?
Rip the yellow stripe off the bumpers and throw the graduation caps in the air because Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, and Todd Gilliland are NASCAR Cup Series rookies no more. It was a long year as they navigated being drivers at NASCAR’s highest level. There was a new car to...
Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick?
Will the compact truck market expand with a new Toyota model? Some rumors suggest a competitor for the Ford Maverick. The post Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
OPINION: What was the point, Max?
It’s a track that more often than not seems to deliver action-packed races, but what makes it particularly unique is the tendency for them to involve some sort of controversy between teammates. Off the top of my head there was the 2006 race back to the pits between the...
Ocon clashes were overblown - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says the collisions with Esteban Ocon in the Sprint in Brazil were a one-off after they raced cleanly into the points in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Contact between the two drivers in Saturday’s Sprint left them with both damage and at the back of the field for the grand prix, but they delivered impressive drives as Alonso climbed through from 17th on the grid to fifth, with Ocon eighth.
Water leak almost cost Russell maiden win
A water leak almost ended George Russell’s race in the in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Russell controlled the race at Interlagos comfortably and then had the pace to keep teammate Lewis Hamilton at bay following a safety car restart with just over 10 laps remaining. It provided Russell with his first win in Formula 1 – having come extremely close in 2020 when he replaced the unwell Hamilton in Bahrain – but Wolff says there was nearly more late heartbreak.
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
Emotional Russell reflects on dream-come-true first win in Brazil
George Russell was “impressed at how quickly I started crying” after winning in Formula 1 for the first time at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Victory in the Sprint set Russell up with a major chance for his first grand prix win and he duly delivered by holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. Russell had comfortably led the entire race but a late safety car added some tension and the Mercedes drivers were free to race to the end, but he kept Hamilton at bay and was tearful on team radio as he celebrated both his first win and the first for the team this season.
'Milestone' front row lockout makes Brazil GP win a priority for Mercedes
George Russell says Mercedes’ first front row lockout of 2022 is “a pretty big milestone” after winning the sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Mercedes has had one pole position from a normal qualifying session courtesy of Russell in Hungary, but will have both cars on the front row at Interlagos as a grid penalty for Carlos Sainz promotes Lewis Hamilton to second after he finished third in the sprint. The year’s first sprint event at Imola saw Mercedes struggle, but at the penultimate round Russell says the progress is something to be proud of.
Russell fights past Verstappen for first F1 victory in Brazil GP sprint
George Russell has won his first Formula 1 race after a thrilling duel with Max Verstappen for victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Russell started third behind pole-getter Kevin Magnussen and Verstappen in second, but the Dutchman was the only driver among the frontrunners to start on the medium tire, giving him a grip disadvantage off the line.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Interior Spied For The First Time
The 2023 model year marks the final hurrah for the Ford Edge in North America, but the crossover will live on for the Chinese market. A new generation of the Edge is headed for the Asian country, and leaked details revealed its exterior design and overall dimensions. Now, Ford Authority spotted a glimpse of the next-gen Ford Edge undergoing testing, getting a decent glimpse of its dash and confirming one important detail.
Russell leads home Hamilton for breakthrough Sao Paulo GP win
George Russell claimed the first Grand Prix win of his Formula 1 career with a superbly controlled drive to victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Briton aced his getaway from pole and mastered two safety car restarts to grind out the win ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, securing Mercedes’s first win of the year and first one-two finish since 2020.
Red Bull drivers have resolved team orders disagreement - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are “very clear” about where they stand after the team orders controversy at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused to return a position to Perez on the final lap of the race at Interlagos despite...
B. Force, Capps, Enders, Smith crowned as NHRA champions at Pomona
Brittany Force captured her second career world title on Sunday, wrapping up a spectacular season with a Top Fuel world championship after a first-round victory at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) both...
Magnussen forgot to enjoy leading en route to eighth in Brazil sprint
Kevin Magnussen says he forgot to enjoy leading the sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but picking up a point in eighth place matched the Haas plan for where he was likely to finish. A stunning qualifying performance on Friday saw Magnussen secure the first pole position of his...
