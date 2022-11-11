George Russell was “impressed at how quickly I started crying” after winning in Formula 1 for the first time at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Victory in the Sprint set Russell up with a major chance for his first grand prix win and he duly delivered by holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. Russell had comfortably led the entire race but a late safety car added some tension and the Mercedes drivers were free to race to the end, but he kept Hamilton at bay and was tearful on team radio as he celebrated both his first win and the first for the team this season.

1 DAY AGO