Read full article on original website
Related
Canada's Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
The GOP is on track to take the House. The question is by how much.
Republicans are one seat short of the majority with 14 races still uncalled, including four in which GOP candidates lead.
In midst of historic wave of migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume
Cuba has agreed to begin accepting deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.
British man killed in Ukraine 'saved lives', inquest told
A British man who died fighting in Ukraine saved the lives of other soldiers in his international unit before he was shot and killed, an inquest was told on Tuesday. - 'Nothing that could have been done' - Another inquest held earlier on Tuesday was told that the first British volunteer to die in Ukraine was killed by mortar fire on April 22.
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA — (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling...
Midterm results – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
Comments / 0