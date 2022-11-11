Read full article on original website
Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
INSIGHT: How did NASCAR's 2022 rookie crop rate their own seasons?
Rip the yellow stripe off the bumpers and throw the graduation caps in the air because Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, and Todd Gilliland are NASCAR Cup Series rookies no more. It was a long year as they navigated being drivers at NASCAR’s highest level. There was a new car to...
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
Water leak almost cost Russell maiden win
A water leak almost ended George Russell’s race in the in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Russell controlled the race at Interlagos comfortably and then had the pace to keep teammate Lewis Hamilton at bay following a safety car restart with just over 10 laps remaining. It provided Russell with his first win in Formula 1 – having come extremely close in 2020 when he replaced the unwell Hamilton in Bahrain – but Wolff says there was nearly more late heartbreak.
Force, Capps, Coughlin, Sampey go No. 1 at NHRA Finals in Pomona
Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps stayed in the title conversation with a clutch run on Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, tying the quickest run in his career to qualify No. 1 at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Brittany...
Mercedes pace in Brazil 'worrying' after degradation issues - Verstappen
Max Verstappen admits the pace Mercedes was able to show in the Sprint is “a little bit worrying” ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The world champion started on medium tires from second on the grid and duly overtook pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen within the opening four laps, but was unable to break away at the front of the field. Despite being on softs that would usually degrade more quickly than the medium, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton all fought their way past Verstappen, who suffered front wing damage after contact with the Ferrari and limped home fourth.
Ocon clashes were overblown - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says the collisions with Esteban Ocon in the Sprint in Brazil were a one-off after they raced cleanly into the points in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Contact between the two drivers in Saturday’s Sprint left them with both damage and at the back of the field for the grand prix, but they delivered impressive drives as Alonso climbed through from 17th on the grid to fifth, with Ocon eighth.
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
OPINION: What was the point, Max?
It’s a track that more often than not seems to deliver action-packed races, but what makes it particularly unique is the tendency for them to involve some sort of controversy between teammates. Off the top of my head there was the 2006 race back to the pits between the...
Emotional Russell reflects on dream-come-true first win in Brazil
George Russell was “impressed at how quickly I started crying” after winning in Formula 1 for the first time at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Victory in the Sprint set Russell up with a major chance for his first grand prix win and he duly delivered by holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. Russell had comfortably led the entire race but a late safety car added some tension and the Mercedes drivers were free to race to the end, but he kept Hamilton at bay and was tearful on team radio as he celebrated both his first win and the first for the team this season.
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
'Milestone' front row lockout makes Brazil GP win a priority for Mercedes
George Russell says Mercedes’ first front row lockout of 2022 is “a pretty big milestone” after winning the sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Mercedes has had one pole position from a normal qualifying session courtesy of Russell in Hungary, but will have both cars on the front row at Interlagos as a grid penalty for Carlos Sainz promotes Lewis Hamilton to second after he finished third in the sprint. The year’s first sprint event at Imola saw Mercedes struggle, but at the penultimate round Russell says the progress is something to be proud of.
Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final
Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
Hamilton feels his success makes him a target for Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton says his past success makes him a target for other drivers after colliding with Max Verstappen once again at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen and Hamilton had a number of incidents in their fight for the drivers’ championship last season, but this year had been largely quiet on that front as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen eased to a second title. But in a Brazil race where Mercedes was far more competitive, the pair made contact at Turn 2 early on, earning Verstappen a time penalty.
Neuville crashes Toyota’s party on WRC Rally Japan day two
Rally Japan was supposed to be a home-town victory lap for WRC drivers’ and manufacturers’ champs Toyota Gazoo Racing, but Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on target to spoil the fun after charging to a second-leg lead in the FIA World Rally Championship’s season finale. The Belgian...
Ricciardo receives grid penalty for Magnussen collision in Brazil
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for triggering the collision with Kevin Magnussen that took both drivers out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Australian tagged the rear of Magnussen’s car at Turn 8 on the opening lap of the race, pitching Magnussen into a spin that left him in the middle of the track. Magnussen let his car roll backwards to try and escape the oncoming field but Ricciardo attempted to go behind the Haas and the two made further contact, forcing them both out of the race.
O. Eriksson qualifies on top for second Nitro RX round in Phoenix
Oliver Eriksson resisted immense pressure from Robin Larsson to take the Top Qualifier spot for the second half of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix double-header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The younger Eriksson brother got his day off to the best possible start, winning his seeding heat before defeating Andreas...
Russell leads home Hamilton for breakthrough Sao Paulo GP win
George Russell claimed the first Grand Prix win of his Formula 1 career with a superbly controlled drive to victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Briton aced his getaway from pole and mastered two safety car restarts to grind out the win ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, securing Mercedes’s first win of the year and first one-two finish since 2020.
Contact and fire - Woes stacking up for Alpine in Brazil
Esteban Ocon’s car caught fire after the sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, adding to Alpine’s problems following his collision with team-mate Fernando Alonso. Alonso was unhappy at Ocon’s driving as they battled at Turn 4 early in the sprint, and then the Spaniard hit the rear of his teammate’s car on the run to the finish line later in the lap, breaking his own front wing. That led to a pit stop that dropped Alonso to the back of the field but he still caught and passed an ailing Ocon, who was classified 18th before his car then caught fire in parc ferme.
