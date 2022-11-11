Keep your strong female leads away from Emily Blunt! The SAG winner has shared that she’s “bored” of the “strong female lead” label, which has been introduced and popularized in recent years in response to the “damsel in distress” archetype. Unfortunately, much like the latter, these “strong” characters often present as cliche, unrealistic and one-dimensional. Following the release of Prime Video’s The English, series star Blunt confessed to The Telegraph (via Indiewire), “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead.'” She added, “That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored.” Blunt explained...

