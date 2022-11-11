Read full article on original website
Related
Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
A Complete Guide to Latin Grammy Week Events and Parties
The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and the parties begin tonight in Las Vegas in anticipation of Latin music’s biggest night. Thursday night’s ceremony offers a diverse display of the year’s biggest Latin artists, with a heavyweight lineup that includes Colombian powerhouse Karol G and one of the night’s most nominated artists, Rosalía. Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Los Bukis, John Legend, Camilo, Marc Anthony and more are also scheduled to perform. The 23rd annual awards show will take place in Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The telecast will air...
Emily Blunt Slams the “Strong Female Lead” Label: “It’s the Worst Thing Ever”
Keep your strong female leads away from Emily Blunt! The SAG winner has shared that she’s “bored” of the “strong female lead” label, which has been introduced and popularized in recent years in response to the “damsel in distress” archetype. Unfortunately, much like the latter, these “strong” characters often present as cliche, unrealistic and one-dimensional. Following the release of Prime Video’s The English, series star Blunt confessed to The Telegraph (via Indiewire), “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead.'” She added, “That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored.” Blunt explained...
