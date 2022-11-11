ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WMUR.com

Child care centers worry background check changes will make it harder to hire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tighter rules on background checks for child care workers in New Hampshire may worsen day care staffing problems, day care owners say. Workers at child care centers said background checks are essential, especially for people working with children, but the changing rules might make it tougher to fill staffing gaps.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early

CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless

LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
LACONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
MONT VERNON, NH
iheart.com

New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
WINDHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
NASHUA, NH
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
102.9 WBLM

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH

