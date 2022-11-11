Read full article on original website
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
manchesterinklink.com
New Director of Homeless Initiatives expected to start job later this month
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A replacement for former Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green has been named. Adrienne Beloin, who most recently held the director’s position at St. Francis House in Boston, Mass., is expected to start as Green’s replacement on Nov. 28. Beloin served at St....
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
laconiadailysun.com
'No disruptions will be tolerated': Belknap County Republican Committee facing turmoil
GILFORD — At the last meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee before the midterm elections Oct. 12, a small crowd of people stood outside the Gilford Public Library. “I’ve been coming to these meetings for over a year, and now I’m not allowed in?” said Marc Forgione of...
WMUR.com
Child care centers worry background check changes will make it harder to hire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tighter rules on background checks for child care workers in New Hampshire may worsen day care staffing problems, day care owners say. Workers at child care centers said background checks are essential, especially for people working with children, but the changing rules might make it tougher to fill staffing gaps.
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
Fatal Northfield garage fire draws mutual aid from Vermont, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD — A Saturday night fire killed one person, destroyed a repair garage, damaged two other buildings and prompted a mutual aid response from fire departments in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been named yet. The Office of...
WMUR.com
Sign outside Westmoreland church spray-painted with racist, homophobic markings
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A sign displaying a rainbow flag outside a church was spray-painted racist and homophobic markings, according to police. New Hampshire State Police said on Wednesday morning, a trooper responded to the Westmoreland United Church for an incident involving property damage that occurred overnight. Homophobic and racist...
WMUR.com
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
laconiadailysun.com
Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless
LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WMUR.com
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
WMUR.com
Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
