BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman took a big step toward his return to game action, as the goaltender took the ice for practice with the Bruins on Tuesday.The Bruins practiced Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, in the midst of a three-day break between games. Keith Kinkaid, who was called up to fill in for Swayman, was also a part of practice.Swayman suffered a left leg injury on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though the injury looked severe at first, Swayman didn't suffer any damage that required surgery, and the team considered him "week to week."The Bruins have leaned heavily on Linus Ullmark...

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO