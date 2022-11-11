Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday Today

Actors:

Christa B. Allen is 31 (“13 Going on 30,” “Revenge,” “Baby Daddy”)

Adam Beach is 50 (“Flags of Our Fathers,” “Windtalkers,” “Cowboys & Aliens”)

Tyler Christopher is 50 (“General Hospital”)

David Deluise is 51 (“3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”)

Leonardo DiCaprio is 48 (“Growing Pains,” “What's Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Basketball Diaries,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Titanic,” “The Man in the Iron Mask,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “Django Unchained,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Aviator,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Revenant”)

Calista Flockhart is 58 (“Ally McBeal,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Supergirl”) (FAST FACT: She’s been with Harrison Ford since 2002 – after meeting at the Golden Globe Awards – and they’ve been married since 2010).

Scoot McNairy is 45 (“Wonderland,” “Argo,” “Killing Them Softly”)

Demi Moore is 60 (“Blame It on Rio,” “St. Elmo's Fire,” “About Last Night...,” “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Disclosure,” “Striptease,” “G.I. Jane,” “Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle,” “Bobby,” “Margin Call”)

Connor Price is 28 (“Cinderella Man,” “The Haunting Hour,” “Sins of the Father”)

Tye Sheridan is 26 (“Mud,” “The Tree of Life,” “Joe,” “The Stanford Prison Experiment”)

Stanley Tucci is 62 (“The Lovely Bones,” “Transformers,” “The Hunger Games” series)

The late actor and comedian Jonathan Winters (1925-2013)…he would have been 97 (“Mork & Mindy,” “Hee Haw,” “It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad Mad World”) (FAST FACTS: Beginning in 1960, Winters recorded many classic comedy albums. He also had records released every decade for over 50 years, receiving 11 nominations for GRAMMY Award for Best Comedy Album during his career and winning a GRAMMY Award for Best Album for Children for his contribution to an adaptation of “The Little Prince” in 1975 and the GRAMMY Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album for “Crank(y) Calls” in 1996)

Musicians:

Aaron Bruno (Awolnation, Under the Influence of Giants) is 44

Paul Cowsill is 71

Marshall Crenshaw is 69

Vanilla Fudge’s Vince Martell is 77

Sick Puppies’ Shimon Moore is 40

XTC’s Andy Partridge is 69

Green Day’s Jason White is 49 (FAST FACT: In late 2014, he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, which has since been treated. At last check, he remains cancer free.)

Plus:

Reality star Vinny Guadagnino is 35 (“Jersey Shore”)

Children’s author Peg Kehret is 86 (“The Volcano Disaster,” “Earthquake Terror”)

Reality star Carson Kressley is 53 (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Dancing With The Stars”)

TV personality Marc Summers is 71 (“Double Dare,” “Unwrapped”)

The late war hero George Smith Patton Jr. (1885-1945) (4-star US Army general – he commanded the Seventh United States Army in the Mediterranean and European Theaters of World War II, but is best known for his leadership of the Third United States Army in France and Germany following the Allied invasion of Normandy)