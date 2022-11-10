ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station

“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: The party of ‘no’

I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market

The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
COLUMBUS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company

In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots

Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County

On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming

The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
Commercial Dispatch

West Lowndes defense smothers Lumberton in Class 1A first round

Clinging to a two-point lead and coming off a three-and-out on offense, the West Lowndes High School football team was looking for a spark in its MHSAA Class 1A playoff opener. Its opponent, Lumberton, had just picked up a first down following a pair of fullback dive plays and was...
WEST, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming

Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville

NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
MOOREVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy boys basketball dominates in third quarter, defeats Leake Academy

STARKVILLE — The Starkville Academy boys basketball team had a chance to go into the half with at least a five-point lead on Monday night against Leake Academy. A loss of concentration from point guard AJ Jones, who looked to be holding the ball for the final shot of the half but got it stolen from him, caused a chain of events that saw a potential five-plus-point halftime lead shrink to three at 33-30.
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information

On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
mississippifreepress.org

Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff

Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
WINONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: Mississippi State welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Starkville

It’s a battle of Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from the SEC contest. 9:27 p.m.: Final: No. 1 Georgia 45,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW soccer wraps up season at USCAA championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The curtain came down on the 2022 season for the Mississippi University for Women at USCAA women’s soccer championships, as The W lost 3-2 to Florida National University in Saturday’s third-place game. The Owls ended the campaign with an 8-8-1 record. Against the...
COLUMBUS, MS

