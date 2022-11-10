Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station
“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
Commercial Dispatch
Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market
The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
mississippifreepress.org
Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company
In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots
Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County
On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
Commercial Dispatch
No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming
The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football playoff roundup: Starkville upsets undefeated Southaven in first round of Class 6A postseason
SOUTHAVEN — Starkville advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after upsetting unbeaten Southaven on the road, 38-12. Tied at 6-6 at half, the Yellow Jackets (9-3) scored 25 points in the third quarter to put the game to bed as three different Starkville players rushed for over 100 yards in the win.
Commercial Dispatch
West Lowndes defense smothers Lumberton in Class 1A first round
Clinging to a two-point lead and coming off a three-and-out on offense, the West Lowndes High School football team was looking for a spark in its MHSAA Class 1A playoff opener. Its opponent, Lumberton, had just picked up a first down following a pair of fullback dive plays and was...
wcbi.com
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
Neshoba Democrat
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
kicks96news.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville
NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy boys basketball dominates in third quarter, defeats Leake Academy
STARKVILLE — The Starkville Academy boys basketball team had a chance to go into the half with at least a five-point lead on Monday night against Leake Academy. A loss of concentration from point guard AJ Jones, who looked to be holding the ball for the final shot of the half but got it stolen from him, caused a chain of events that saw a potential five-plus-point halftime lead shrink to three at 33-30.
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information
On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Starkville
It’s a battle of Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from the SEC contest. 9:27 p.m.: Final: No. 1 Georgia 45,...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW soccer wraps up season at USCAA championships
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The curtain came down on the 2022 season for the Mississippi University for Women at USCAA women’s soccer championships, as The W lost 3-2 to Florida National University in Saturday’s third-place game. The Owls ended the campaign with an 8-8-1 record. Against the...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball routs Arkansas–Pine Bluff, improves to 3-0 on season
STARKVILLE — Coming into Sunday’s game at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State knew Arkansas–Pine Bluff had played its first two big-name opponents quite close. The Golden Lions had a chance to win but settled for a one-point loss Monday at TCU. On Friday, they stayed within single digits of Oklahoma.
