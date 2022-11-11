Read full article on original website
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
michiganradio.org
Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education
Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
Business exterior upgrades in and near downtown Muskegon to be funded with new grant program
MUSKEGON, MI – Hoping to bring a fresh look to businesses and storefronts, the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority is offering grants to tenants and property owners. Up to $15,000 in matching façade grants are available on a first-come-first-served basis. The Building Façade Improvement Grant program is the first...
Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place. Welcome...
townbroadcast.com
Gun Lake Tribe has a lot of big ideas ahead for growth
The north-south corridor of the U.S.-131 expressway between Bradley and Wayland may well become a hotbed of commercial and residential activity. Its rural character just might be transformed. Officials from the Gun Lake Casino’s investment arm, Gun Lake Investments, recently were interviewed by MiBiz, and said the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Muskegon County woman wins $300K on Michigan Lottery instant game
A Muskegon County woman is planning a trip to Florida with her daughters after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game.
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
