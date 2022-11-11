ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

michiganradio.org

Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education

Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Gun Lake Tribe has a lot of big ideas ahead for growth

The north-south corridor of the U.S.-131 expressway between Bradley and Wayland may well become a hotbed of commercial and residential activity. Its rural character just might be transformed. Officials from the Gun Lake Casino’s investment arm, Gun Lake Investments, recently were interviewed by MiBiz, and said the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of...
WAYLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

