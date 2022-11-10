Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station
“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
Commercial Dispatch
Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market
The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
mississippifreepress.org
Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company
In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
wcbi.com
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
wcbi.com
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
wtva.com
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
wtva.com
Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
Commercial Dispatch
No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming
The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots
Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
wcbi.com
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football playoff roundup: Starkville upsets undefeated Southaven in first round of Class 6A postseason
SOUTHAVEN — Starkville advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after upsetting unbeaten Southaven on the road, 38-12. Tied at 6-6 at half, the Yellow Jackets (9-3) scored 25 points in the third quarter to put the game to bed as three different Starkville players rushed for over 100 yards in the win.
