Tioga County, NY

i100rocks.com

Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Addiction service facility opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new opioid treatment program facility has opened in Elmira, the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced Monday. The facility on Stowell St. is operated by CASA-Trinity with $250,000 in federal funding administered by OASAS. The announcement said the facility is designed to “develop more patient-centered comprehensive care models, […]
ELMIRA, NY
i100rocks.com

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
ITHACA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland Common Council to set public hearing for 2023 budget

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget tops the agenda for tonight’s Cortland Common Council meeting. Mayor Scott Steve unveiled his proposed 30-million-dollar budget earlier this month. A public hearing will be set this evening for December 6th, so the public can share their thoughts on the proposal before a vote next month.
CORTLAND, NY
i100rocks.com

Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Seven TCAT routes seeing service cuts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT continues to operate this week with service reductions. Seven routes are affected by changes. They are listed below. TCAT has been announcing service reductions weekly since mid-October. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca St. Station at 3:50...
ITHACA, NY
Centre Daily

Man removing deer from the road is killed in a hit-and-run, New York police say

A man was killed while attempting to remove a dead animal from the road in New York, according to police. Jon Gearhart, 44, was driving Nov. 11 on a state Route 14 in Horseheads, a village near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when he pulled over to move a deer carcass from the road, New York State Police said in a Nov. 12 press release.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn

JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

