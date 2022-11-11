Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Holocaust memorial: Kristallnacht photos were already seen
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial acknowledged Sunday that a series of photos from Nazi Germany’s 1938 pogroms against Jews have been seen and published before, revising a claim it made when releasing the photos last week. The photos, which were recently donated by a...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky snubs Putin in ‘G19’ speech
At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday and smoke could be seen rising over the city, The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after president Volodymyr Zelensky called on leaders of the G20 summit to put an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “Russia responds to @Zelensky’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan to...
Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort island the...
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament
Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World...
With Russia's retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police and U.N. investigators said Tuesday they were looking into alleged Russian abuses in Kherson during eight months of occupation of the key southern city, including torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. The head of the U.N. human rights office’s monitoring mission in...
Austria: 9 injured as hot air balloon crashes twice in Alps
KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed twice Saturday on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria, injuring nine people as a hard landing apparently bounced the pilot and the co-pilot out of the basket and sent several passengers back into the sky on their own, authorities said.
Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil...
US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate negotiations in Egypt, in a further hint of improving relations between the world's top two polluters a day after a meeting between their leaders. Kerry met with China's...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. A new ranking of how well countries are doing in addressing climate change puts Denmark top, followed by Sweden and Chile.
