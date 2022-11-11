Read full article on original website
Related
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
The Weather Channel
Homes Crash Into Ocean, At Least Two Dead After Nicole Batters Florida
Two people were electrocuted in Orange County, Florida. Several homes collapsed into the ocean, and dozens of others are in danger. Over 300,000 customers lost electricity at the peak of outages. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
fox35orlando.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
wmfe.org
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
Comments / 2