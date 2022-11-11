The Coffeyville Board of Education will discuss several ways to spend the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money at their meeting tonight. The fund came about during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a $190 billion nationwide program to assist schools with creating healthy learning environments, returning students to classrooms and addressing local needs. According to Superintendent Dr. Craig Correll, the board will vote to use about $17,000 of the money on new chairs for Coffeyville Elementary School.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO