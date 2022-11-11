Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Independence Church of Nazarene to Host Evening of Hope
With food pantries struggling to help their communities across the Midwest, and with the holiday season approaching, seasonal depression and budget limitations often make their way into everyday life. The Independence Church of the Nazarene is offering an evening of hope tomorrow night at their 3167 South 10th Street location....
Marshalls Grand Opening in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday, November 13, 2022 is the Grand Opening of the first Marshalls store in the Joplin Metro area. | RELATED >> We told you first, Marshalls is poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan. Part of the TJX Company with sister stores as Home Goods and TJMaxx, this Marshalls store is located at 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas....
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Board of Education to Discuss ESSER Spending, Retirement
The Coffeyville Board of Education will discuss several ways to spend the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money at their meeting tonight. The fund came about during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a $190 billion nationwide program to assist schools with creating healthy learning environments, returning students to classrooms and addressing local needs. According to Superintendent Dr. Craig Correll, the board will vote to use about $17,000 of the money on new chairs for Coffeyville Elementary School.
fortscott.biz
Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley
Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
kggfradio.com
Snow in Forecast for KGGF Listening Area
The first snow of the season is on the way. Periods of rain will mix with snow later this morning then transition to all snow by late afternoon and evening. The evening commute may be impacted by accumulating snow on some roadways. The Coffeyville area will see a trace to...
Car strikes rear-end of tractor trailer under Connecticut Ave Bridge
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Monday morning, November 14, 2022 reports on I-44 east near 7.8 mile marker a passenger car and tractor trailer collided alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location. On the scene Joplin Police Traffic Ofc D. Farmer tells us the passenger car struck the...
kggfradio.com
Weidert Discusses Election and Future of Commission
Labette County Commissioner is elected to office after serving one year by appointment after the former commissioner was recalled. District Two Commissioner Terry Weidert says even though he ran unopposed it was good to see the support he got at the polls. When Commissioner-Elect Vince Schibi takes office in January,...
koamnewsnow.com
Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 PM.
bartlesvilleradio.com
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
Have you seen this teen? Authorities say could be with known Felon
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police Dept release details on a teen missing. Actual vehicle noted by Carthage Police, “Last seen at Little Caesars Carthage wearing black Little Caesars shirt may be with Kem Brown in silver Ford Fusion license plate of BF8-A7J (MO).” — CPD Hailey Nord, 17, was last seen in Carthage Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 about 3 p.m....
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
