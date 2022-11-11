ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville council approves $2 million plan to address housing

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Greenville City Council has approved a plan to address homelessness and increase rental housing stock using nearly $2 million in federal funding.

The council also approved five annexation requests involving commercial and residential development at its Thursday meeting.

The spending recommendations for the Home Investment Partnership Grant-American Rescue Plan followed a public hearing that drew no speakers.

Congress allocated $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help communities address homelessness, develop rental housing stock and help families and individuals obtain rental housing, officials said.

The city conducted an online survey and met with representatives of organizations that address housing to get input on how the money should be spent. The city worked with Civitas Consulting Group to develop the plan.

Kyle Jenkins of the consulting group said Thursday that 60 percent of participants believed the money should be used to assist rental housing development.

They also saw a need to add to available non-congregate shelter space. Non-congregate shelters are rooms or units that offer temporary housing without a lease.

Staff recommended the money be spent as followed:

Acquisition/development of non-congregate shelters: $715,865.Tenant-based rental assistance: $250,000.Development of affordable rental housing: $724,326.Administration and planning: $298,269

The council voted 4-0 to approve the plan. Council members Rose Glover and Les Robinson did not attend Thursday’s meeting.

Annexations

No one spoke for or against the five annexation requests and all were approved 4-0.

Two involved properties that Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said had anticipated commercial uses.

One request, identified as the Craig Goess property, involved 1.1 acres along the southern right-of-way of East 10th Street, west of L.T. Hardee Road. Gooby said its anticipated use was a 6,500-square-foot commercial space. The estimated tax value would be $800,000 once fully developed.

Gooby said the anticipated use for the Williamson Family Trust property, nearly 5.3 acres along the northern right-of-way of Springfield Drive, about 400 feet west of North Memorial Drive, near Ron Ayers Motorsports was a 45,000-square-foot commercial space. Gooby said its estimated tax value would be $5 million once fully developed.

A third annexation took in nearly 7.8 acres located between East Fire Tower Road and Bells Fork Road, about 200 feet west of Southridge Drive. It’s anticipated that 75,000 square feet of mini storage unit space will be built on the Pinnacle Fire Tower Self-Storage property. Once fully developed, its estimated tax value will be $4 million.

The other two annexations involved residential property.

Arbor Hills South, 5.3 acres located at the current terminus of Plymouth Drive.Grey Fox Run property, 1.6 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Bluebill Drive and adjacent to Grey Fox Run Condominiums.

Other business

An item involving development in the area of Dickinson Avenue and Eighth Street was added to the council’s agenda when the meeting started. Taft Corporate Office is purchasing city-owned property located on Dickinson Avenue to build an apartment and parking deck. Its owner asked the council to approve an agreement allowing Taft to purchase the property through a subsidiary for tax purposes. The council approved the request with a 4-0 vote.The council approved an ordinance requiring the demolition and removal of a dwelling at 3895 Old Pactolus Road. It is located across from the entrance of Wildwood Park. The property owners have 90 days to remove the fire-damaged brick home or begin restoration. If they don’t, the city will demolish the structure and place a lien against the land.The council also approved a resolution authorizing staff to begin the process to designate the James L. Fleming House as a local landmark. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is located in the home.A rezoning request and a request to amend the city’s future land use and character map were removed from the agenda and will be placed on the council’s Dec. 8 agenda.

