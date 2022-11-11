Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Peyton List Talks "Cobra Kai," Getting Life Advice From Ralph Macchio, And Her New Movie "The Friendship Game"
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
The FADER
Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against 1501 label ahead of American Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion has taken out a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment with a court ruling that her label took "unlawful" steps to stop her promoting her music, Billboard reports. The court order arrives ahead of this weekend's American Music Awards. Megan is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year's AMAs, which take place on November 20.
A Complete Guide to Latin Grammy Week Events and Parties
The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and the parties begin tonight in Las Vegas in anticipation of Latin music’s biggest night. Thursday night’s ceremony offers a diverse display of the year’s biggest Latin artists, with a heavyweight lineup that includes Colombian powerhouse Karol G and one of the night’s most nominated artists, Rosalía. Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Los Bukis, John Legend, Camilo, Marc Anthony and more are also scheduled to perform. The 23rd annual awards show will take place in Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The telecast will air...
Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...
16 Memes About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating
"If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."
The FADER
Romy shares new solo song “Strong” featuring Fred Again...
Romy has shared new solo single "Strong," The xx member's second official solo song. "Strong," like 2021 debut single "Lifetime," is produced by Fred Again... plus Stuart Price. A video shot by Romy's wife, Vic Lentaigne, can be seen below. "Strong" was originally teased during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room, which...
The FADER
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
Comments / 0