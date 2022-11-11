Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO