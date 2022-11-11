Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern ShoreJourneyswithsteveMaryland State
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Cape Gazette
Story Hill Farm holds immersive field to feast dinner
Following up on the success of last year’s inaugural Graze: Pasture to Plate, Story Hill Farm’s Helen Raleigh held a dinner Nov. 5 to once again honor local regenerative agricultural growers, producers and makers. Part two of the natural-based celebration series, Bounty: Field to Feast was an immersive...
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Title: Taking Flight by J.E. Dean
This weekend, Easton is hosting its annual Waterfowl Festival. The Festival’s mission is to “create, restore, and conserve habitat.” “Taking Flight” by John Dean.
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
talbotspy.org
Horses by Kate Emery General
“No philosophers so thoroughly comprehend us as dogs and horses” Herman Melville. According to the Maryland Horse Foundation, Maryland ranks highest in the number of horses per square mile and 50% of Maryland homes contain at least one horse enthusiast. It has been over 20 years since I’ve been...
Cape Gazette
60-room hotel proposed for former Dolle’s site
Four months ago, it was revealed a new hotel on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property comprising Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland was planned. At a commissioner meeting, officials were told plans were going to be submitted to the city in the near future. Those plans are in,...
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Tonight was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. Sunday through Thursday they would have to be home by 10 p.m. And 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WMDT.com
Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans
SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
Soul Food Restaurant provides life lessons in SW Baltimore
One group of young business owners have expanded their services with help from the food project. Giving kids and younger adults a chance to express themselves while making money.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
Bakery donating Thanksgiving dinners to Humane Society of Harford County
A local dog bakery is making sure shelter dogs have a good Thanksgiving at The Humane Society of Harford county.
Wbaltv.com
US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Department
A home at Angola by the Bay was damaged after a fire Tuesday night on Marina Drive East. Rehoboth firefighters found heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene – including a large porch and storage unit. The occupants were able to get out safely with their pets – two cats were safely removed by firefighters. Crews from Lewes, Indian River and Sussex EMS assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
