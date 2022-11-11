CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Tonight was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. Sunday through Thursday they would have to be home by 10 p.m. And 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO