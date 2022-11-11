ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Cape Gazette

Story Hill Farm holds immersive field to feast dinner

Following up on the success of last year’s inaugural Graze: Pasture to Plate, Story Hill Farm’s Helen Raleigh held a dinner Nov. 5 to once again honor local regenerative agricultural growers, producers and makers. Part two of the natural-based celebration series, Bounty: Field to Feast was an immersive...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WJLA

Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run

ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
talbotspy.org

Horses by Kate Emery General

“No philosophers so thoroughly comprehend us as dogs and horses” Herman Melville. According to the Maryland Horse Foundation, Maryland ranks highest in the number of horses per square mile and 50% of Maryland homes contain at least one horse enthusiast. It has been over 20 years since I’ve been...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

60-room hotel proposed for former Dolle’s site

Four months ago, it was revealed a new hotel on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property comprising Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland was planned. At a commissioner meeting, officials were told plans were going to be submitted to the city in the near future. Those plans are in,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼

The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Tonight was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. Sunday through Thursday they would have to be home by 10 p.m. And 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans

SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Marchers say no to park restaurant

Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Wbaltv.com

US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
sanatogapost.com

Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware

READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Department

A home at Angola by the Bay was damaged after a fire Tuesday night on Marina Drive East. Rehoboth firefighters found heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene – including a large porch and storage unit. The occupants were able to get out safely with their pets – two cats were safely removed by firefighters. Crews from Lewes, Indian River and Sussex EMS assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

