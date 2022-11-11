Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
Identifying HABP/VABP Priorities
Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-acquired bacterial pneumonia (VABP) continue to remain challenging infections for clinicians to treat. For those patients diagnosed with VABP, their conditions can prolong their hospital stays. And for those patients in the ICU, VABP patients can mean not only longer hospitalization, but wider antibiotic coverage, more respiratory therapy, and more tests such as x-rays and labs.
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
Independent lab finds ‘troubling’ levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
CNN — High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory. Just last month, certain aerosol dry shampoos – including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé products –...
CNET
Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The latest spray product recall over the presence of the carcinogen benzene — or the potential of too much benzene — involves six brands of dry shampoo aerosol products by Unilever United States. Lot codes of the Suave, Dove, Nexxus, Bed Head, TRESemme and Rockaholic shampoos recalled, all...
Most US pet food contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Much of America’s pet food packaging could be contaminated with PFAS “forever chemicals”, creating a potentially dangerous exposure to the toxic compounds for cats and dogs. In a recent study public health advocate the Environmental Working Group (EWG) checked 11 bags of pet food and found that...
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
FDA Warns: Don’t Purchase or Use Artri Or Ortiga Products Due To Possible Hidden Ingredients
FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use Artri and Ortiga products as the agency received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King and similarly named products since the first consumer warning about an Artri Ajo King product was issued on January 5, 2022, and another in April, 20, 2022. These products are promoted with unproven claims to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis, restore cartilage, and stop joint deterioration, according to a FDA public notice.
healthcanal.com
5 Best Probiotics For Women Over 50 2022: Top Supplements For Menopause
All articles are produced independently. When you click our links for purchasing products, we earn an affiliate commission. Learn more about how we earn revenue by reading our advertise disclaimer. Ritual Synbiotic+. Featuring probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. Two most-studied strains of probiotics, Bifidobacterium anamalis and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. 11 billion colony...
Researchers identify 35 genes associated with long term Lyme disease
Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose. Researchers looked at RNA in blood samples from Lyme disease patients. They identified a subset of genes that could be used to diagnose Lyme disease. A team of researchers finds that people with long term Lyme disease may have a pattern of immune...
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
contagionlive.com
Indicators of Severe Outcomes in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients
What are the characteristics and demographics of the chronic hepatitis B patients who develop severe outcomes?. There is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B, and most people who do contract the virus recover in fewer the 6 months. However, approximately 1.59 million people live with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the US.
L.A. Weekly
Can The Elderly Use CBD Oil?
View the original article about CBD For The Elderly at Get Full Spectrum CBD. As age increases, different problems will start to affect the body. So to cope with different problems, older people have to depend on a lot of medications and treatments. The imbalance of hormones causes the ECS...
Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options
Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes. Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasons when it occurs. Although it may seem like more of an annoyance than anything else, uncontrolled hay fever can have economic and further health effects. Hay fever can reduce people’s ability to concentrate, for example when driving or...
BioMed Central
What’s in a worm? The microbiota of horse ascarids.
Parascaris, a hard-to-kill nematode. Parascaris spp., are important pathogenic parasites of juvenile horses and the first ascarids to develop widespread anthelmintic resistance. Parascaris worms are found in the small intestine of horses, feeding on the intestinal content. They also have migratory stages. Parascaris infections are considered very pathogenic for young...
Can cannabis help us win the war against antibiotic resistance?
Cannabis sativa plants are essentially chemical factories that pump out tons of fascinating molecules, which we call cannabinoids. Humans have been making use of these compounds for thousands of years, as well as gorging on the plant's nutritious seeds and using its fibers to make textiles. But due to decades...
News-Medical.net
Sociability in monkeys associated with higher abundance of beneficial gut bacteria
Social connections are essential for good health and wellbeing in social animals, such as ourselves and other primates. There is also increasing evidence that the gut microbiome – through the so-called 'gut-brain axis' – plays a key role in our physical and mental health and that bacteria can be transmitted socially, for example through touch. So how does social connectedness translate into the composition and diversity of the gut microbiome? That's the topic of a new study in Frontiers in Microbiology on rhesus macaques, Macaca mulatta.
Comments / 0