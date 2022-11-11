Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes. Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasons when it occurs. Although it may seem like more of an annoyance than anything else, uncontrolled hay fever can have economic and further health effects. Hay fever can reduce people’s ability to concentrate, for example when driving or...

6 DAYS AGO