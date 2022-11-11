ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
RIP Gallagher, The ’80s Comedic Legend Who Loved Michigan

Gallagher, the comedian known for his watermelon smashing 'Sledge-O-Matic" hammer, passed away at the age of 76. Gallagher Had Battled Heart Problems, Was An Unappreciated Comedy Legend. The comedian Gallagher, whose wordplay comedy and fruit smashing sledgehammer launched open the world of the one hour comedy specials on cable TV,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

