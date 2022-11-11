Read full article on original website
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
The Real Reason Why Grand Rapids Should Be Considered The Best Sports City in Michigan
Michigan loves sports. From college to professional, we have some of the best (and worst) teams in America. And it's not just us blowing our own air horns- we're seeing a study from the financial website Wallethub, that is showing what cities in America are the best for sports fans.
Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Michigan Deer Hunters Are You Ready for Opening Day? There are New Rules!
Dawn tomorrow, November 15, it begins. Deer hunting season. Firearm deer hunting season, that is, because bow season began on the first of October. By the way, bow hunting season will end today and resume on December 1st with firearm season ending on November 30. So, will there be many...
Purrrfect Ending: Fruitport Family Has Cat Back After Taken By Delivery Driver
Delivery drivers dropping things off at our house is such a common occurrence that we don't even think twice about it. We have packages dropped off from Fed Ex, UPS, and all the Amazon boxes that show up at my front door thanks to my wife Lindsey. Heck, even my...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
RIP Gallagher, The ’80s Comedic Legend Who Loved Michigan
Gallagher, the comedian known for his watermelon smashing 'Sledge-O-Matic" hammer, passed away at the age of 76. Gallagher Had Battled Heart Problems, Was An Unappreciated Comedy Legend. The comedian Gallagher, whose wordplay comedy and fruit smashing sledgehammer launched open the world of the one hour comedy specials on cable TV,...
Mary Free Bed Is Looking To Crown The Next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan
Pageants are an incredible way for people to boost their self esteem and grow their confidence. While from the outside it may look like vanity and beauty deep, these competitions build lifetime relationships and show girls that they can show the world what makes them special and beautiful, inside and out.
Did This Strange Christmas Tradition Get Its Start in Michigan?
Growing up, you were involved in all different types of traditions for the Christmas season. You might have decorated your tree right after Thanksgiving, or traveled to a relative's house every year. You may even have quirky Christmas traditions in your family. Have you ever heard of the tradition of...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Michigan Has Had The Least Amount of Weather Disasters of All States Since 1953
Michigan has had some well-known and unfortunate natural weather disasters over the years, most recently with the deadly tornado that made its way over Gaylord in 2022, and the Kalamazoo F3 Tornado that struck in the early 80s. But it turns out that when it comes to living in a...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
