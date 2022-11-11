Read full article on original website
Helda Lafleur Harmon
3d ago
I have 2 of them and the girl does this with shoes or anything she can get they are very very smart
Reply
3
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Spoiled' Police Department Cat Has Us Cracking Up
All pet lovers wish their place of work had a designated office pet. This would make work days much more enjoyable by bringing fun and cuteness into the work environment. One police department has done this and their spoiled pet is living the life. TikTok user @texascop2.5 recently shared a...
pethelpful.com
Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video
Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
pethelpful.com
Donut-Stealing Cat Has Completely Stolen Our Hearts
Show us a box of fresh donuts and we all turn into Homer Simpson. Mmmmm.. donuts. And, according to this video posted by TikTok user @MandyFishy, so do cats. Well, at least their cat, who has absconded with a delicious looking donut and has zero interest in giving it up.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best
Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up
Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Baby Cow & Owner Missing After Police Officers Found Them Sleeping by Alligator
A calf and its owner are still missing after authorities found them sleeping beside a 7-foot alligator. Washington police arrived at a residence on October 20. Once there, they found an alligator and calf inside a container, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in a news release. Previously,...
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
pethelpful.com
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
a-z-animals.com
A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up
Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Heart-Wrenching Photos Show Elephant Mom Carries Body of Dead Calf for Days
"These behaviors, like similar behaviors in primates, seem to upend the popular belief that only humans have an awareness of death," an expert told Newsweek.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull's Over-the-Top Reaction to Being Sung 'Happy Birthday' Is Priceless
Birthdays are a fun occasion for everyone. It is a special day where people get to celebrate their loved ones and the birthday person gets showered with love and attention. One dog had an amazing birthday party recently, and everyone had a grand time in this video you don't want to miss.
pethelpful.com
Senior Dachshund's Devotion to Sick Little Girl Is So Heartwarming
Dogs are the definition of loyalty, but they can show their devotion in so many different ways. For this grumpy senior Dachshund, though, snuggling with his sick family member is the way to go. This little girl and her pup are truly the sweetest pair. Their mom, @nicolejohnson111, posted the...
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Comments / 5