Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
Georgia Survives a Sloppy Second Half to Beat Miami Ohio
It was a tail of two halves as The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a second half collapse to improve to 2-1 in their second home win of the season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bulldogs started the game off red hot with a 10-0 lead and maintained it through the first half where they took a 38-28 lead to the locker room. The Georgia defense forced 11 first half RedHawk turnovers and were very effective behind the arc. Despite a second half surge from the RedHawks in which Georgia saw its lead shrink to as little as 3 points, the Bulldogs lead the entire game and were able to finish with a 7 point victory.
Washington, Clemson Surge in AP College Football Poll for Week 12
No teams in last week’s top five of the Associated Press’s Top 25 rankings lost this week, meaning there wasn’t a lot of change in the top 10 heading into Week 12.
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
Archer Aviation announces $118 million plant at Covington airport
COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
Rockdale Board of Commissioners receive positive feedback for FY 2021 audit, no indication for forensic audit
CONYERS — A recent audit report for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to open up future opportunities for more federal funds. During its Nov. 8 meeting the Rockdale County BOC received positive feedback regarding its audit for the 2021 fiscal year. Jeff White, a public accountant with Banks, Finley, White and Company — who conducted the 2021 audit — said the 140-page report showed no evidence of fraud, abuse or illegal activity for the fiscal year.
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby...
