It was a tail of two halves as The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a second half collapse to improve to 2-1 in their second home win of the season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bulldogs started the game off red hot with a 10-0 lead and maintained it through the first half where they took a 38-28 lead to the locker room. The Georgia defense forced 11 first half RedHawk turnovers and were very effective behind the arc. Despite a second half surge from the RedHawks in which Georgia saw its lead shrink to as little as 3 points, the Bulldogs lead the entire game and were able to finish with a 7 point victory.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO