Read full article on original website
Related
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Are Traditional Baby Names Making a Michigan Comeback?
Some friends of mine had a baby last week. They named her Imogene Rose. It is not for me to decide what someone names their kid. After all, I have a nephew named Maverick. I often wonder if a name causes some undo pressure or potential conflict. The choice of...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Grass Lake 16 Year Old Ready to Wow America As Finalist on “The Voice”
Brayden Lape is ready to put Grass Lake, Michigan on the map. The 16-year-old high school student will show America what he's made of on this week's Live Rounds of The Voice. Lape has been a standout since his blind audition which landed him a spot on veteran judge Blake Shelton's team. Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School not far from Jackson and sang the song Niall Horan’s “This Town” at the blind audition and has been impressing the judges since.
Oh Christmas Tree! Largest Singing Holiday Tree in U.S. Shines Bright in Michigan
It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.
Do Love Your House or Do You Wish You Could List It?
Some people have big dreams when it comes to their homes. The truth is, most Americans admit they are not living in their dream homes. Ironically, their dream homes are not priced out of the realm of possibility. Dreams are also in realistic locations. The suburbs, by water, or in a big city. Michigan can offer all of that, but the market is still tough. Michigan home prices are still on the high side, but there are signs that is changing.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Should Opening Day Become “Deer Day” Holiday?
There is no denying hunting season is a large part of any state. Though, when it comes to Michigan, firearm deer hunting season might take the mantle as most anticipated of all the seasons. With people of all ages wanting to participate in this yearly affair, that means schools, offices, and more struggle due to low personnel. There’s plenty of Holiday’s that don’t grant people a free day. However, would it be more beneficial for the state to adopt something like a “deer day” so people can still enjoy the hunting season; without too much time off affecting the overall class or work schedule?
Not Good – Where Michigan Ranks on the List of Best States to Live in 2022
If you live in Michigan, you probably think it's the best place to live in the United States, right? Sorry, we know that's not totally accurate but let's try and keep things positive here. We have so many fantastic rivers, and forests, and the further north you go, the prettier...
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Self Care Activity
Michigan's most popular self-care activity is most likely not the first thing that comes to your mind, but it does involve your hands. According to Silk and Sonder, the practice of self-care first came to fruition in the 1950s. However, Wikipedia reports the practice was first started by Socrates in ancient Greece. Either way, the term has definitely been thrown around in the last few years.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter With A Nanny Cam in Michigan?
As a parent, your natural instinct is to protect and love your child or children. You may have every security precaution known to man in your home to protect your loved ones. You might even have a nanny cam in your home. Do you remember the Michigan family that had...
Flint and Genesee County Michigan Have Been Playing Uno Wrong All Along
Since we were toddlers, we've played some variation of Uno. Playing the game with friends was somewhat difficult at times because each family played differently. Most of the fun is creating your own rules and letting the curse words fly because of the shock & awe of mee-maw slamming you with a Draw 4 just before you were "going out."
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0