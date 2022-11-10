ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%....
NASDAQ

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%....
NASDAQ

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
NASDAQ

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ

Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ

Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ

Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...

