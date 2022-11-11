Read full article on original website
wbut.com
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House
Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
wbut.com
Seneca Valley’s Ehrman Crest Receives Recognition By TIME
The Seneca Valley School District is receiving recognition for their newest construction. TIME magazine named the brand new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School as one of the best inventions of 2022. The magazine said that the school is a model for future educational institutions. They cited the originality, ambition and impact...
wbut.com
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates
Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
wbut.com
Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration
Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
wbut.com
Authorities Investigating Fatal Mercer County Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash that occurred late last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Matteo Guajardo of Pittsburgh was traveling south on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township just after 8pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle went off the roadway.
wbut.com
No One Injured In Rt. 528 Crash
No one was injured in a crash that happened overnight yesterday in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the accident took place just after midnight Monday on Prospect Road near the intersection with Brenckle Road. 71-year-old Michael Albin of Butler was driving his mini-van when a front tire went flat. He...
wbut.com
No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash
No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
wbut.com
Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away
The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
