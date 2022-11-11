ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts

The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates

Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away

The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
BUTLER, PA
Seneca Valley’s Ehrman Crest Receives Recognition By TIME

The Seneca Valley School District is receiving recognition for their newest construction. TIME magazine named the brand new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School as one of the best inventions of 2022. The magazine said that the school is a model for future educational institutions. They cited the originality, ambition and impact...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House

Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash

No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Authorities Investigating Fatal Mercer County Crash

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash that occurred late last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Matteo Guajardo of Pittsburgh was traveling south on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township just after 8pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle went off the roadway.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

