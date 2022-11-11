ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
92.7 WOBM

Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ

Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements

TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve

TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
92.7 WOBM

The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert

How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
92.7 WOBM

‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in

Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy