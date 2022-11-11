Read full article on original website
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving
It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ
Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve
TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert
How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
‘My poop can save your life': NJ man’s billboard is turning heads
He's known as the Perfect Poop Guy, which to some might be a stinker of a nickname, but 71-year-old Herbie Allen uses it as the name of his website and his social media handle. It's not a gimmick he wants to go to waste, either. The Press of Atlantic City...
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
How certain social media content is negatively shaping future of New Jersey youth
In a world where many are often consumed by social media, the impacts that viewing and being influenced by the content portrayed on these sites has on human behavior -- particularly that of teenagers and youth -- is a concern and something to be looked more into moving forward. It's...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
