Four players on the Houston High School volleyball team received 2022 South Central Association All-Conference recognition, and one has earned All-State honors. In coaches’ voting last Friday in Columbia, HHS junior outside hitter Angie Smith was named to the 2022 Class 2 All-State list by members of the Missouri State High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Smith was one of four SCA players to receive All-State recognition, as Liberty junior Bre Daniels also made the Class 2 list and Mountain Grove sophomore Raylee Stenzel and senior Reagan Hoerning made the Class 3 list.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO