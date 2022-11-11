Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Volunteers plant 1,000 daffodils in Houston on Saturday in frigid temps
Volunteers gathered Saturday at several locations in Houston to plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs that will pop up this spring. Who would have thought a Saturday in November would have produced a snow accumulation? Nonetheless, volunteers jumped in cold temperatures, snow and a brisk wind to plant the bulbs across Houston.
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked second in fall firearms deer season
Texas County began the week ranked second in the state in the fall firearms deer season. As of early Monday, hunters had harvested 1,724 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The count: 928 (antlered bucks), 157 (button bucks) and 639 (does). In 2021, the deer kill for the first weekend was 1,814.
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked third in state in deer harvest
Deer season in Texas County began Saturday with snow that dumped a few inches across a region that produces more deer each year than nearly any county in Missouri. By early Sunday, hunters had killed 949 deer in Texas County. That was third in the state. Hunters in Franklin County...
houstonherald.com
Deer season begins with snowfall
Deer season in Texas County began with snow that dumped a few inches across a region that produces more deer each year than nearly any county in Missouri. By Saturday afternoon, hunters had killed 424 deer in the county. That was fifth in the state. Hunters in Franklin County had...
houstonherald.com
MARY LOIS GOODIN TUNE
Mary Lois (Goodin) Tune, the daughter of Charles and Liddie (Lancaster) Goodin, was born Oct. 2, 1931, at her home in Texas County and passed away at Mountain View Healthcare, surrounded by her family on Nov. 9, 2022, making her age 91 years. She was united in marriage to Lester...
houstonherald.com
Houston school board receives updates on grants
Members of the Houston Board of Education learned last week of two significant grants — one to enhance technical education and another to expand early childhood education — at its monthly meeting. A third grant for expansion of the track was submitted this week. Members:. •Recognized the Houston...
houstonherald.com
Agencies search for missing hunter
A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old male who was reported missing when he failed to return from hunting. The search operation is underway in Carter County, near Cave Spring southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River. National Park Service personnel along with Missouri Highway Patrol aviation division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams are combing the area.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Mary Tune
Services for Mary Tune, 91, of Summersville, are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Bradford Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. Internment will be in Oakside Cemetery. Send an online condolence. Services are under the card of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
houstonherald.com
HHS Scholar Bowl team wins tournament at Clever
Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl took first place on Saturday at a tournament at Clever. It was the second consecutive top win. Ben Cook and Andy Durham both had top 10 finishes. Durham was second with 93 points per game; Cook placed fifth with 63 points per game. The “A” team has won 26 straight games. The “A” team was 11-0, averaging 391 points.
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested by state patrol
A Houston man was arrested Friday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Kody D. Carter, 27, was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, two charges; felony driving while revoked – third or subsequent offense and misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for failure to appear, four counts.
houstonherald.com
Roby woman injured when car strikes tree, road sign
A Roby woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash east of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a westbound 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Joni L. Rainwater, 59, ran off Highway 32, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree and road sign.
houstonherald.com
Four HHS volleyball players earn All-SCA recognition, one makes All-State list
Four players on the Houston High School volleyball team received 2022 South Central Association All-Conference recognition, and one has earned All-State honors. In coaches’ voting last Friday in Columbia, HHS junior outside hitter Angie Smith was named to the 2022 Class 2 All-State list by members of the Missouri State High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Smith was one of four SCA players to receive All-State recognition, as Liberty junior Bre Daniels also made the Class 2 list and Mountain Grove sophomore Raylee Stenzel and senior Reagan Hoerning made the Class 3 list.
houstonherald.com
Woman reports door kicked in, weapon stolen
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Nov. 7 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Piney Drive residence at Bucyrus. The officer made contact with a 64-year-old man and 46-year-old woman there who said they...
Comments / 0