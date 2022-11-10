Read full article on original website
CNET
National Sandwich Day Deals: Where to Get a Free Sandwich and Other Deals This Week
If you need a lunch idea for Thursday, look no further because National Sandwich Day is coming up on Nov. 3. That means you can take advantage of buy one, get one free sandwich deals at locations like McAlister's and Potbelly, so bring a friend or coworker. Some of these...
LIST: Veterans Day food deals
Some restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans, by offering free or discounted items on their menu for the day.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day
If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Texas Roadhouse to buy 8 more stores from a franchisee
For the second straight year, Texas Roadhouse is buying eight restaurants from a franchisee. Executives did not reveal the purchase price Thursday, nor did they mention the identity of the seller. But they said it is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return franchised stores to the corporate fold.
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Thrillist
You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday
In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.
Clayton News Daily
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
McDonald's Is Charging For Dipping Sauces In The UK - Is The US Next?
McDonald's is known for a lot of things, but giving drive-thru customers ketchup packets with every order of fries isn't one of them. Some employees won't even ask if you want ketchup. Others will, but might not put them in the bag. To make matters worse, a McDonald's in the United Kingdom now charges for its condiments, according to one TikToker's video.
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
