Lottery Winner Collects Prize in Mascot Costume to Hide Fortune from Family

After winning a whopping $30 million in the lottery, a lucky man in China collected the sizeable prize while wearing a mascot costume so that his family would not find out about the fortune. According to a press release from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery, the mysterious individual known only as 'Mr. Li' had been playing for over a decade, but only won a handful of dollars until late last month when he finally hit it big. Remarkably, the man actually slept through the life-changing moment when the winning numbers were drawn and only realized his good fortune when he checked his ticket the following morning. It was then that he came up with a rather clever plan to ensure that his family would not be forever altered by this fortuitous turn of events.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.9B, the biggest lottery prize ever

The Powerball jackpot has officially set another new world record. The jackpot is now estimated at $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929.1 million, according to Powerball, ahead of the next drawing Monday. That means should someone win Monday's jackpot – it takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET –...
How crypto's golden boy lost billions, the end of quiet quitting, and the biggest mistake the Powerball winner can make

"Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin talks to CNN's Allison Morrow about the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire and how it threatens the entire crypto industry. Plus, Insider's Aki Ito on why a recruiter who embraced "quiet quitting" is now back to working 50 hours a week. And Timothy Schultz, who won a $28M Powerball jackpot in 1999, describes the biggest mistake a lottery winner can make. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
Lightning really CAN strike twice! Man, 68, who's been playing the lottery for 40 years wins $1 MILLION prize TWO TIMES in one year - and says he'll use the money to 'set up next generation' of his family

A fortunate winner might just be the luckiest man alive as he has scooped a $1 million lottery prize for the second time in just over a year – calling the win 'more shocking than the first'. Antoine Beaini, 68, from the town of Milton in Ontario Province, Canada,...
Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big

This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket. Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
