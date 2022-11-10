Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Lottery Winner Collects Prize in Mascot Costume to Hide Fortune from Family
After winning a whopping $30 million in the lottery, a lucky man in China collected the sizeable prize while wearing a mascot costume so that his family would not find out about the fortune. According to a press release from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery, the mysterious individual known only as 'Mr. Li' had been playing for over a decade, but only won a handful of dollars until late last month when he finally hit it big. Remarkably, the man actually slept through the life-changing moment when the winning numbers were drawn and only realized his good fortune when he checked his ticket the following morning. It was then that he came up with a rather clever plan to ensure that his family would not be forever altered by this fortuitous turn of events.
