Michigan State

Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hilarious Netflix Series “Blockbuster” Is Set In Michigan

A new Netflix series is centered around a man who owns the last Blockbuster movie store in the entire world and that store happens to be in Michigan. The Michigan connection doesn't stop at the setting either, there are many funny references. The state is name-dropped within the first episode...
MICHIGAN STATE
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961

What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour

For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman Using Ohio Christmas Story Lamp As Inspiration To Make Creepy Creations

With Christmas right around the corner, there are still people out there who are still channeling their Halloween spirit a little longer. The Christmas Story house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio has always been synonymous with the holiday, and one woman in Texas is using a classic symbol from that movie to combine Christmas and Halloween together.
CLEVELAND, OH
Are Traditional Baby Names Making a Michigan Comeback?

Some friends of mine had a baby last week. They named her Imogene Rose. It is not for me to decide what someone names their kid. After all, I have a nephew named Maverick. I often wonder if a name causes some undo pressure or potential conflict. The choice of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes

Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
