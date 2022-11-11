Read full article on original website
Related
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
Hilarious Netflix Series “Blockbuster” Is Set In Michigan
A new Netflix series is centered around a man who owns the last Blockbuster movie store in the entire world and that store happens to be in Michigan. The Michigan connection doesn't stop at the setting either, there are many funny references. The state is name-dropped within the first episode...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour
For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Michigan Has Had The Least Amount of Weather Disasters of All States Since 1953
Michigan has had some well-known and unfortunate natural weather disasters over the years, most recently with the deadly tornado that made its way over Gaylord in 2022, and the Kalamazoo F3 Tornado that struck in the early 80s. But it turns out that when it comes to living in a...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
What Would The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buy You In Michigan?
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Woman Using Ohio Christmas Story Lamp As Inspiration To Make Creepy Creations
With Christmas right around the corner, there are still people out there who are still channeling their Halloween spirit a little longer. The Christmas Story house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio has always been synonymous with the holiday, and one woman in Texas is using a classic symbol from that movie to combine Christmas and Halloween together.
Are Traditional Baby Names Making a Michigan Comeback?
Some friends of mine had a baby last week. They named her Imogene Rose. It is not for me to decide what someone names their kid. After all, I have a nephew named Maverick. I often wonder if a name causes some undo pressure or potential conflict. The choice of...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0