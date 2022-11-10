ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby

"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
Ryan Zinke Reflects on Big Win for Congress in Western Montana

He served 23 years as a United States Navy SEAL. He also served in the state senate, and as Montana's At-Large Member of Congress when the state had just one member of the US House of Representatives. Now Ryan Zinke will serve as a Montana Congressman once again- this time as the representative for the state's Western District in district 1.
The Sheer Amount of Public Land in Montana May Surprise You

Last month, I talked about who owns the most land in Montana. I thought it was an interesting look into our land, however, one other major factor that wasn't really talked about too much was public land. In the United States, most public land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. There's also a lot of things you're allowed to do on BLM land, but how much of it exists in Montana?
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana

Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Happy 133rd Birthday to Montana: The Last Best State

Today, we celebrate the beautiful state of Montana. It may be election day in Montana and across the country, but before you get distracted by all of the political news, here's a reason to celebrate. Montana turns 133 years old today. Montana officially became a state on November 8, 1889, and was the 41st state to be admitted into the Union.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MT: Rosendale Secures the East, Zinke Widens Lead in the West

The November 2022 midterm elections mark the first time since the early 1990's that Montana will once again have two members of the US House of Representatives. Current Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) delivered a decisive victory in the heavily Republican Eastern Congressional district. Meanwhile, former Montana Congressman and former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has widened his early morning lead after late-flowing election numbers stalled reporting on Tuesday night.
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian

Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
Proud Papa – My Thoughts on Montana’s Hunter Apprentice Program

I can still remember the feeling like it was yesterday. The feeling I got when I finally turned 12 years old and could purchase my first big game hunting tags. I remember my hand shaking as I signed my name to my conservation license. In my mind, I was officially grown up. But, I also remember the anguish of having to wait until I was 12 years old to be able to hunt ANYTHING. From around the age of 10 until I turned 12 felt like a decade of waiting. Flash forward to today, and young Montana hunters can now sample what is expected from them in the field, thanks to the Hunter Apprentice Program.
