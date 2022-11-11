Control 2 confirmed by Remedy Entertainment for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

Remedy Entertainment is officially working on Control 2, having signed an agreement with publisher 505 Games.

Control 2 is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

The game is currently in the "concept" phase, meaning it won't be done for a while.

Remedy Entertainment is also working on multiple other games, including Alan Wake 2 and remakes of Max Payne and Payne 2.

While we've known for a while that Remedy was working on a sequel to Control — a 2019 action-adventure game that dealt with paranormal investigations — we've finally got some new key details.

“I’m now proud to confirm that the bigger-budget Control game, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a full-blown sequel to our award-winning game Control,” says Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy.

Remedy Entertainment shared on Friday that Control 2 is being co-developed and co-published by 505 Games, the publisher of Control. The game is being developed for Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC, and PS5, much like Remedy Entertainment's other current projects. Control 2 is some ways off, as it is currently in the "concept" phase. Remedy also shared that over 3 million copies of Control have been sold since launch.

Celebrating the announcement, Remedy shared the first piece of concept art for Control 2, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

In addition to Control 2, Remedy Entertainment is currently working on the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 , which is being described as a full survival-horror game and is currently slated to launch at some point in 2023. While Remedy originally planned to show gameplay back during the summer, the team walked this decision back in order to focus on actually building out all of the game, instead of just polishing a vertical slice.

Outside of these games, Remedy Entertainment is also working on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in partnership with Rockstar Games, as well as another game set in the Control universe, codenamed Condor and described as being a co-op experience.

With all of these upcoming projects in various stages of development, another big question emerges: Just how many more songs from the Old Gods of Asgard will we be seeing?