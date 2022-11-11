Chess match: Six coordinator matchups to watch in Week 11

Pete Kwiatkowski’s Texas defense is tasked with stopping TCU, which has the Big 12’s most prolific offense. (Courtesy of Texas Athletics)

On3’s Mike Huguenin and Matt Zenitz spotlight six games with interesting coordinator matchups each week. The proverbial “chess match” between the coordinators very well could determine the outcome.

Here are the six in Week 11.

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois

Time/TV: Noon, ESPN2

The coordinator matchup: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm vs. Illinois DC Ryan Walters

The buzz: Purdue is all about the pass but the Illini lead the nation in pass defense. Illinois is allowing 152.6 passing yards per game and just 5.2 yards per attempt; the Illini have 16 interceptions and have allowed a nation’s-low five TD passes. While Purdue’s passing attack will be the best the Illini has seen – the Big Ten West isn’t exactly known for sophisticated passing attacks – the Boilermakers had all sorts of trouble throwing the ball in a loss to Iowa last week. What adjustments does Brohm make? It would help matters if Purdue can get its mediocre ground game going (it did run for 160 against a good Minnesota defense), but the Illini also have been stingy against the run. Both teams remain alive in the Big Ten West race.

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS

The coordinator matchup: Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. vs. Alabama DC Pete Golding

The buzz: Golding’s defense, specifically the secondary, spit the bit in the loss to Tennessee and had some alarming breakdowns in last week’s loss to LSU. One positive for Golding and his unit: Ole Miss is all about the run and doesn’t really scare anyone with its passing attack. But LSU and Tennessee each ran for 182-plus yards on the Tide, and the Rebels are much better on the ground (267.2 rushing yards per game) than the Tigers and Vols. Golding has to make sure the Rebels don’t have their way on the ground. If the Tide can hold Ole Miss to fewer than 200 rushing yards, it should win.

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

The coordinator matchup: UCF coach Gus Malzahn vs. Tulane DC Chris Hampton

The buzz: Tulane can take a big step toward an appearance in the AAC title game with a win over UCF; the Knights, meanwhile, could use a win to stay squarely in the mix. Because of an injury to John Rhys Plumlee, UCF used backup QB Mikey Keene in a win at Memphis last week and Keene could start again. Plumlee’s running ability makes him a better fit for Malzahn’s offense, but Keene is the superior passer. Still, UCF would much prefer to run the ball and it’ll be interesting to see if Malzahn goes with Plumlee. Hampton’s group has been solid against the run this season (3.5 yards per carry) and has allowed just four rushing TDs. The Green Wave also has been excellent on third downs, allowing foes to convert on just 32.1 percent of their 131 attempts. Figure on a low-scoring game.

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

Time/TV: 7 p.m., Fox

The coordinator matchup: Washington OC Ryan Grubb vs. Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi

The buzz: Oregon dominated a “showdown” game earlier this season against UCLA, which has a far more balanced offense than Washington. Can the Ducks do the same against the Huskies, whose running game isn’t much? UW QB Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing, and Oregon is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 65.3 percent of their passes (Penix is at 66.5), for 19 TDs. Washington has done an excellent job protecting Penix and Oregon’s pass rush hasn’t been all that good. If Penix has time, he will shred the Ducks. Thing is, Oregon figures to score a bunch on the Huskies, so if Washington is going to pull the upset, it will be in shootout fashion.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

The coordinator matchup: TCU OC Garrett Riley vs. Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski

The buzz: Raise your hand if you thought TCU would be 9-0 and ranked fourth n the College Football Playoff rankings. And, hey, if your hand is raised, you’re a liar. Riley oversees a unit that has a stud receiver (Quentin Johnston), an underrated running back (Kendre Miller) and a quarterback who is playing at a high level (Max Duggan). TCU has scored at least 34 points in every game and is averaging 508.7 yards per game (fourth nationally) and 7.36 yards per play (second). Kwiatkowski’s defense has struggled the past three weeks, especially against the pass, and has been bad on third down throughout the season. The Longhorns have been OK against the run for the most part, and it’ll be interesting to see if Riley relies more than usual on the pass.

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

The coordinator matchup: North Carolina OC Phil Longo vs. Wake Forest DC Brad Lambert

The buzz: While Wake’s offense has been struggling of late, UNC’s defense has struggled all season and the Demon Deacons figure to put up a bunch of points. Thus, Longo’s group – headed by ultra-productive QB Drake Maye – needs to come through as well. Wake has allowed 19 TD passes and has just five interceptions, numbers that should make Maye smile. While Maye is mobile, he has been sacked 23 times, and Lambert needs to make sure his defenders get in Maye’s face. If Maye has time to throw, he will tear up Wake’s secondary. An aside: In the past two games, these teams have combined for 225 points and 2,509 yards. Seriously, 225 points and 2,509 yards.