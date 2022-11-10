Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Missoula Officials on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Missoula Ballots Will be Secure During Election Night Break
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman announced recently that in order to ensure an accurate count of general election ballots, workers will take a break at midnight on Election Night and return to continue counting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. KGVO spoke with candidate Brad...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Missoula Has Already Received Over 40 Percent of the Ballots
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As of Wednesday, the Missoula County Election Center has received just over 40 percent of the mail-in ballots that were sent out in October. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman for details of the ballots received so far with the general election next Tuesday, November 8.
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Election Integrity Project Gets Stipulation on Ballots and Video
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Founder and President of the Crime Prevention Research Center Dr. John Lott, along with the Missoula County Election Integrity Project, has succeeded in having District Court Judge John Larson issue an agreement regarding election video retention and reports for the upcoming November General Election. The...
