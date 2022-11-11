Things got heated up at a WWE live event this Saturday, when a fan threw a glass of drink at Scarlett Bordeaux. And obviously the act hasn’t gone down well with “The Smokeshow”. WWE was present in Peoria, Illinois for a live event where the said event took place. This caused a huge ruckus at the arena as many fans had to be ejected and the cops were called following the incident.

