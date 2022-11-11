Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Kiarra Kilgore returns with nucleus of experienced players for Streaks girls basketball
GALESBURG — Sustained excellence. When a high school basketball program prepares to celebrate the 1,000 victory in its history, that's one way to describe it. With 995 all-time wins, it's nearly a sure thing the Galesburg Silver Streaks girls will reach that milestone early this season which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Limestone at Thiel Gym.
starvedrock.media
Elmhurst IC stops Princeton playoff hopes for a second time
It stings when a team that ended your playoff run last season, does it again this year. In the quarterfinals Saturday, Elmhurst IC topped the Tigers on their home turf 27 – 20 in overtime. Coach Ryan Pearson's Tigers surged ahead in the first quarter on a 6 yard...
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Beats Knox in Turkey Bowl, Win Share of MWC Title
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team dominated the 133rd Turkey Bowl from start to finish with a 56-0 win over rival Knox, clinching a three-way share of the Midwest Conference title. Unfortunately for the Scots (8-2, 8-1), Lake Forest will take the MWC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Playoffs as the Foresters won the three-way tiebreak.
aledotimesrecord.com
Knoxville's big season ends with 46-22 loss to Downs Tri-Valley
DOWNS — One of the best football seasons in Knoxville High School history ended Saturday with a 46-22 loss to Downs Tri-Valley in an IHSA Class 2A game. It was too much Blake Regenold for Knoxville as the Blue Bullets saw the 6-2, 195-pound Vikings running back rush for 408 yards and five touchdowns in the game.
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg's five-year program surpasses goal, plants 112 trees in 2022
GALESBURG — Project 350, a city initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, wrapped up its work for 2022 Nov. 4 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive. City employees assisted by augering the holes for the larger ball and burlap trees.
firstsportz.com
Fan Arrested for Misconduct During WWE Show, Female Wrestler Breaks Silence
Things got heated up at a WWE live event this Saturday, when a fan threw a glass of drink at Scarlett Bordeaux. And obviously the act hasn’t gone down well with “The Smokeshow”. WWE was present in Peoria, Illinois for a live event where the said event took place. This caused a huge ruckus at the arena as many fans had to be ejected and the cops were called following the incident.
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
aledotimesrecord.com
Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
River Bend Food Bank and FISH Food pantry open in Galesburg on Tuesday
This week the ribbon will officially be cut on the Galesburg branch of the River Bend Food Bank which now encompasses the FISH Food Pantry. Construction and major renovations took place over the better part of 2022 to the former Rheinschmidt’s Carpet store on the corner of Main and Henderson Sts.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
ourquadcities.com
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
