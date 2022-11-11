John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, age 80, of Celestine, Indiana, reunited with his wife at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. John was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on December 14, 1941 to Paulus and Cecilia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. He married Edna Jane “Janie” Schnell on November 14, 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. It was the first English Mass at St. Celestine Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2006.

