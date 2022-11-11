Read full article on original website
Betty Jean Osborn, 89, of Loogootee
Betty Jean Osborn, 89, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Friday November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon, Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1933, in Burns City, Indiana to Oval Ray and Pearl I. (Reynolds) Garrett. Betty was a Loogootee High School...
John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, age 80, of Celestine
John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, age 80, of Celestine, Indiana, reunited with his wife at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. John was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on December 14, 1941 to Paulus and Cecilia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. He married Edna Jane “Janie” Schnell on November 14, 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. It was the first English Mass at St. Celestine Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2006.
Janice M. Rasche, age 83
Janice M. Rasche, age 83, died peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2022, in Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 9, 1939, to Richard C. and Margaret J. (Donahue) Rasche. Janice graduated from Jasper High School in 1957. She worked at the Jasper Phone Company for 12...
