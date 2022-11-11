Read full article on original website
University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was spotted keeping a low profile at her parents' home as news broke that she's been banned from returning to campus. RadarOnline.com has learned the 22-year-old broke cover while hopping into a vehicle on November 9 outside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, property she lives in with her family in Fort Mitchell.
‘Embarrassed’ University of Kentucky Student to Withdraw After Hurling Slurs at Black Student
The white student who hurled racial slurs as she attacked a Black student over the weekend intends to withdraw from the University of Kentucky after a wave of fierce backlash. Sophia Rosing, who was arrested over the weekend and slapped with several charges, plans to withdraw within the next couple of days, her attorney told NBC News.
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
BBC
FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
US woman detained in Saudi Arabia over Twitter post released, family says
An American woman who was detained in Saudi Arabia after posting on Twitter that she and her daughter had been trapped in the kingdom since 2019 has been released and reunited with her daughter, according to her family. Carly Morris, 34, was released from prison on Wednesday but is still...
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
KFC apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Kristallnacht promotion to app users
KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
KFC Apologizes After Telling People to “Treat Yourself” on Kristallnacht
In perhaps what is one of the craziest headlines we’ve seen in awhile (and that’s really saying something), KFC is under fire for sending a push notification to app users in Germany, inviting them to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht (the night of broken glass) with cheesy chicken.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
WLOS.com
KFC apologizes after 'error' sends out Holocaust-related promotional message in Germany
BERLIN (TND) — Kentucky Fried Chicken has egg on its face after an "error" resulted in German customers receiving a promotional message asking them to commemorate the anniversary of a Holocaust-related historical event. Customers in Germany who have KFC's phone app installed received an alert urging them to commemorate...
Kristallnacht chicken: KFC Germany apologizes for 'unacceptable' promotion tied to anniversary of massacre
KFC Germany claimed that a "semi-automated" system generated the message due to a process of creating promotional messages tied to holiday observances.
More than half of teens aged 13-17 have seen violence on social media – survey
More than half of young people aged 13 to 17 have seen real-life violence on social media in the past 12 months including fighting, threats and sexual assaults, research suggests.A survey carried out on behalf of the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) also found that 24 per cent had seen another child carrying a weapon online.The poll of 2,025 teenagers about their experiences of violence revealed that 14% had skipped school because they feared being a victim of violence, while 65% had altered their behaviour, appearance or where they went to keep themselves safe.Jon Yates, executive director of the YEF said:...
Cleverly summons Iranian diplomat following ‘threats’ to UK-based journalists
Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain was summoned to the Foreign Office after police received “credible information” about a threat to the lives of journalists in the UK, the Government said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he ordered officials to call in the Iranian charge d’affaires to make clear “intimidation of any kind” towards members of the press would not be tolerated.The Metropolitan Police have contacted a number of UK-based journalists in recent years, having received credible information about a threat to their lives, according to the Foreign Office.I summoned the Iranian representative today to make clear that we do not...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
Sunak told to apologise after ex-minister’s ‘racial slur’ sparks diplomatic row
Rishi Sunak’s first overseas summit with other world leaders risks being undermined by a diplomatic row over a ‘crass racial slur’ used by a former Tory minister. The Independent can reveal that the Japanese government complained about the comments, made in the House of Commons by ex-armed forces minister Mark Francois, and demanded a correction. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has now called on Mr Sunak to apologise on behalf of his party before next week’s G20, where he is expected to come face to face with the Japanese prime minister. Japan is one of the UK’s closest...
