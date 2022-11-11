ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was spotted keeping a low profile at her parents' home as news broke that she's been banned from returning to campus. RadarOnline.com has learned the 22-year-old broke cover while hopping into a vehicle on November 9 outside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, property she lives in with her family in Fort Mitchell.
LEXINGTON, KY
BBC

FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group

The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Independent

‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
WLOS.com

KFC apologizes after 'error' sends out Holocaust-related promotional message in Germany

BERLIN (TND) — Kentucky Fried Chicken has egg on its face after an "error" resulted in German customers receiving a promotional message asking them to commemorate the anniversary of a Holocaust-related historical event. Customers in Germany who have KFC's phone app installed received an alert urging them to commemorate...
The Independent

More than half of teens aged 13-17 have seen violence on social media – survey

More than half of young people aged 13 to 17 have seen real-life violence on social media in the past 12 months including fighting, threats and sexual assaults, research suggests.A survey carried out on behalf of the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) also found that 24 per cent had seen another child carrying a weapon online.The poll of 2,025 teenagers about their experiences of violence revealed that 14% had skipped school because they feared being a victim of violence, while 65% had altered their behaviour, appearance or where they went to keep themselves safe.Jon Yates, executive director of the YEF said:...
The Independent

Cleverly summons Iranian diplomat following ‘threats’ to UK-based journalists

Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain was summoned to the Foreign Office after police received “credible information” about a threat to the lives of journalists in the UK, the Government said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he ordered officials to call in the Iranian charge d’affaires to make clear “intimidation of any kind” towards members of the press would not be tolerated.The Metropolitan Police have contacted a number of UK-based journalists in recent years, having received credible information about a threat to their lives, according to the Foreign Office.I summoned the Iranian representative today to make clear that we do not...
BBC

Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted

Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
The Independent

Sunak told to apologise after ex-minister’s ‘racial slur’ sparks diplomatic row

Rishi Sunak’s first overseas summit with other world leaders risks being undermined by a diplomatic row over a ‘crass racial slur’ used by a former Tory minister. The Independent can reveal that the Japanese government complained about the comments, made in the House of Commons by ex-armed forces minister Mark Francois, and demanded a correction. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has now called on Mr Sunak to apologise on behalf of his party before next week’s G20, where he is expected to come face to face with the Japanese prime minister. Japan is one of the UK’s closest...

